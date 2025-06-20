 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TADASTOCK 6 Returns to The Mill at Telegraph in Lincoln This July

The summer concert tradition returns Saturday, July 12 with a new lineup of vocalists and a genre-spanning setlist.

By: Jun. 20, 2025
TADASTOCK 6 Returns to The Mill at Telegraph in Lincoln This July Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

TADA Productions, Inc. and The Mill will present TADASTOCK 6 on Saturday, July 12 at The Mill at Telegraph, continuing a summer tradition that began as one of the first outdoor concerts during the pandemic and has since grown into a Lincoln mainstay.

This year’s event will once again feature a wide variety of musical selections performed by a standout ensemble of singers from The TADA Theatre: Judy Anderson, David Claus, Olivia Engro, Daniel Ikpeama, Alex LaVake, Ryan Leigh Seaton, Britt Sommer, Sandy Van Pelt, and Melissa Walburn. Backed by a live band led by Amy Wright on keys, Keeran Woode on drums, and Malcolm Opoku on bass, the concert promises a genre-spanning celebration of live music in a casual outdoor setting.

Guests can enjoy The Mill’s full bar with craft beer, cocktails, and a curated wine list, along with specialty coffee beverages throughout the evening. Seating is general admission and provided by The Mill. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:00 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the alternate date is Sunday, July 13.

TADASTOCK 6 is sponsored by Farmers Mutual of Nebraska. Reservations are recommended and tickets are available now at www.tadaproductions.info.

The Mill at Telegraph is located at 330 S 21st St, Lincoln, NE.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos