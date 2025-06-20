TADASTOCK 6 Returns to The Mill at Telegraph in Lincoln This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TADA Productions, Inc. and The Mill will present TADASTOCK 6 on Saturday, July 12 at The Mill at Telegraph, continuing a summer tradition that began as one of the first outdoor concerts during the pandemic and has since grown into a Lincoln mainstay.

This year’s event will once again feature a wide variety of musical selections performed by a standout ensemble of singers from The TADA Theatre: Judy Anderson, David Claus, Olivia Engro, Daniel Ikpeama, Alex LaVake, Ryan Leigh Seaton, Britt Sommer, Sandy Van Pelt, and Melissa Walburn. Backed by a live band led by Amy Wright on keys, Keeran Woode on drums, and Malcolm Opoku on bass, the concert promises a genre-spanning celebration of live music in a casual outdoor setting.

Guests can enjoy The Mill’s full bar with craft beer, cocktails, and a curated wine list, along with specialty coffee beverages throughout the evening. Seating is general admission and provided by The Mill. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:00 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the alternate date is Sunday, July 13.

TADASTOCK 6 is sponsored by Farmers Mutual of Nebraska. Reservations are recommended and tickets are available now at www.tadaproductions.info.

The Mill at Telegraph is located at 330 S 21st St, Lincoln, NE.

