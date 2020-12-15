Salem Concert Choir to Present JOYFUL NOISE: A GOSPEL CHRISTMAS

Omaha Performing Arts presents Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring Salem Concert Choir. The performance will be broadcast on December 25 at 7:30 AM on KXVO and December 26 at 11:00 PM on KMTV so you can watch from the comfort of your home!

The Joyful Noise performance will no longer be performed live at the Holland Center December 5. The performance will instead be broadcast on December 25 at 7:30 AM on KXVO and December 26 at 11:00 PM on KMTV so you can watch from the comfort of your home!

Enjoy the harmonious sounds of Omaha's nationally recognized Salem Baptist Concert Choir! This Christmas tradition will now be broadcasted with a combination of holiday classics and new music.

The Grammy®-nominated choir features the soaring voices of more than 70 members! This upbeat celebration includes exciting special guest artists, theater and choreography.

