SONGS FROM THE BIG SCREEN to Take Place At The TADA Theatre

Some of the best songs of our lifetime have come from the movies. This special cabaret features an array of them from over the years including The Greatest Showman, The Muppet Movie, Beauty and the Beast, Titanic, The Little Mermaid, Pitch Perfect, Funny Girl, A Star is Born, Showboat, Footloose, Little Shop Of Horrors and more!

Taking place on the theatre's Showcase Stage, this entertaining event features a line-up of talented singers including Judy Anderson, Dave Claus, Jon Gathje, Emily Haack, Giles Russo, Kelsey Schoenleber and Britt Sommer with accompaniment by Shelly Self.

Songs From The Big Screen is on stage two nights only May 2 and 3 at 7:00 pm with doors opening 30 minutes ahead of time for patrons to enjoy a beverage.

The TADA Theatre is located at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by The Waffleman and Hyatt Suites in Downtown Lincoln.

