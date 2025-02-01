Review: THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Bellevue Little Theatre Will Keep You Guessing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you want something out of the ordinary to stimulate your brain, check out Bellevue Little Theatre’s production of THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN. I guarantee that your mind will be spinning as you try to solve the mystery of the missing woman.

Based on the best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins, THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN follows Rachel Watson, a divorcee with a drinking problem. Rachel (Bronwynn Bahr) takes the train every day for the sole purpose of rolling past the home of Scott (Dennis Stessman) and Megan (Hannah Post). She sees them as the perfect couple and cannot get enough of peering into their private lives. Megan disappears. Rachel inserts herself into the investigation. Complicating her obsession with the mysterious disappearance is Rachel’s checkered memory, affected by alcoholic blackouts. She puts herself into dangerous situations, unable to unravel her memories.

Director Mackenzie Zielke does so much with this show. The cast, the set, the costumes, the sound, the lighting…everything combines to create a memorable and satisfying experience. It is fast-paced.

The cast of THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN front row: CynFranecia Brooks, Dennis Stessman, Hannah Post, Bronwyn Bahr, Matt Karasek. back row: Devin Smith, Caitlin Mabon, Maddie Schueth, Kristin Binder. This small, but mighty cast, plays out the drama to perfection. There is emotion, but not to excess. They retain the British feel of being restrained...until everything blows up. The characters are believable, but not about to give up any secrets. When Megan's body is discovered, there are clues...so many clues...but none necessarily lead to the actual murderer. The audience is encouraged to guess who that person is at intermission. Most guessed wrong. Leah Skorupa-Mezger's costumes are visually pleasing in neutrals and blended colors. In one scene, the actors all wore clothing in a range of rust to orange, giving the feeling of cohesiveness. Joey Lorincz (Scenic/Light Designer) and Joe Mokrycki (Sound Designer) do an impressive job, creating a mood conducive to a murder mystery with a darkened set and subdued lighting. Sounds of train whistles are accentuated with spots of lights moving across the top of the set. Bird calls, thunderstorms, phones ringing, and a gamut of sounds suggest realism. Set changes are smoothly conducted with minimal lighting. Lorincz creates a moody set with lighting Zielke adds a measure of poetry to the show by mimicking movement, indicating two things happening to different actors at different times which are invariably related. It's mysteriously effective. This is one production you shouldn't miss. If you haven't read the book beforehand, you may be hard-pressed to figure out whodunnit. Give it a try. Maddie Schueth (Anna), Matt Karasek (Tom), Bronwyn Bahr (Rachel) Maddie Schueth (Anna), Matt Karasek (Tom), Bronwyn Bahr (Rachel) and Caitlin Mabon (DI Gaskill) Bronwyn Bahr (Rachel) seeing information from Devin Smith (Dr. Kamal Abdic).

Hannah Post, the missing Megan. Matt Karasek (Tom) and Bronwyn Bahr, (Tom's ex-wife and witness to the missing Megan.)

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN runs at BLT until February 16. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available at their box office at 203 West Mission Ave, Bellevue or by phone (402) 291-1554. You can also purchase tickets online at https://www.simpletix.com/e/the-girl-on-the-train-tickets-199301.

Photo credit: Analisa Louise Photography

