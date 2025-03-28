Review: SOME LIKE IT HOT at Orpheum Theatre is Unstoppable!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's getting hot at the Orpheum Theatre in Omaha. The 2022 musical based on the 1959 film, "Some Like it Hot," is raising the temperature with unstoppable action.

The film “Some Like it Hot” conjures up visions of blonde Marilyn Monroe with her two musician sidekicks, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, in prohibition era Chicago. The musicians dressed as women join an all women band to avoid a mafia boss when they witness a murder. It is a madcap romp throughout with no subliminal messaging. It is pure entertainment. The 2022 musical is not that film. While the plot is essentially the same, it takes a different direction. Writers Anne Ruffin (Omaha native!) and Matthew Lopez inserted progressive elements of racism and gender fluidity into the plot, possibly to appeal to a younger audience while retaining more mature audiences who expect to see a remake of an old favorite.

Sweet Sue is arrested for running a speakeasy, so she forms the all women band to tour the country. Her star is Sugar Kane, a singer with big aspirations. They are short a standing bass player and saxophone player (who were mysteriously disposed of), so Sweet Sue takes on Jerry and Joe who are hiding from Spats Colombo as witnesses to the murders he just committed. Joe becomes Josephine and Jerry becomes Daphne. The band heads to California, tailed by the mafia, while Josephine and Daphne find unexpected love along the way.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, this show is nonstop action. With rapid pacing, exciting dance numbers, and fluid movement of both people and props, there is not one wasted moment. Shaiman’s “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from HAIRSPRAY could just as well describe this production. It doesn't stop.

Marc Shaiman (music and lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics) created the music which is not particularly memorable; however, it won them a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album so it did something right. Admittedly, there are some cleverly crafted lyrics, many of which play upon dialogue from the original film.

Voices are strong and sweet. Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Sugar Kane) has a special something in her tone that captivates. She is pure delight. Every person who sings, whether lead or ensemble, is impressive with their vocal abilities. Harmonies are thrilling.

This show is funny! Jokes are delivered with comedic timing genius. Tarra Conner Jones’s Sweet Sue is packed with personality as she delivers one liners. She’s bigger than life. Matt Loehr (Joe/Josephine) and Tavis Kordell (Jerry/Daphne) are funny in more ways than in just their disguised appearance. Unexpected humor, dry wit, smart comebacks all combine to make this more than another slapstick comedy. Edward Juvier’s (Osgood) idiosyncratic movements and mannerisms tickle the funny bone.

Even in the serious moments, the acting is solid, some of the best I’ve seen. The cast is rife with triple threats.

Gregg Barnes, Costume Design, excels with gorgeous designs, earning every one of the multiple awards he won. The gowns are sparkly and flowing, perfectly fitted to the ladies. Some scenes are delicious with hues of purple and rust with denim blue and brilliantly accompanying lighting by Natasha Katz. Beautiful costuming combined with effective lighting and great sets (Scott Pask) makes for a visual feast.

SOME LIKE IT HOT runs at the Orpheum through March 30. Be prepared for a long show with a 20 minute intermission.

Tickets are available at ticketomaha.com.

Reader Reviews