Photos: First Look at CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Pinewood Performing Arts

"Catch Me If You Can" runs July 13-16 and 20-23.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

"Catch Me If You Can" runs July 13-16 and 20-23 at Lincoln's Pinewood Performing Arts in Pioneers Park.

Check out production photos below!

Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, this delightfully entertaining show was created by a Tony Award-winning "dream team," with a book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abignale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

​Catch Me If You Can is a big and bright spectacle with high-energy dance numbers and a riveting story. 

Get your tickets now at any Lincoln area Russ's Market, or online at Click Here

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Bede Fulton

Bede Fulton

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Bede Fulton and Sam Ninegar

Sam Ninegar

Grant Schirmer and ensemble

Bede Fulton and Sam Ninegar

Bede Fulton

Bede Fulton and Sam Ninegar

Bede Fulton

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Grant Schirmer

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Grant Schirmer and ensemble

Grant Schirmer and ensemble

Grant Schirmer and ensemble

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Bede Fulton

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Grant Schirmer

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Bede Fulton

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Cast of Catch Me If You Can

Bede Fulton and Claire Wilkinson




