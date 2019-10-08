Photo Flash: NEWSIES At Nebraska Wesleyan Theatre

Catch NWU's first Disney production. Jack Kelly is a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage New York newsies. When Joseph Pulitzer raises distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack and his newsies fight for what's right. It's big business vs. the underdogs in this high-energy musical for the whole family.

Ticket purchases are nonrefundable. Tickets may be exchanged for a different date with a day's notice. Late seating for any production is not guaranteed and is at the discretion of the director and house manager. We recommend arriving 10 minutes prior to show time.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message.

Performance dates

Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 7:30pm

Friday, September 27, 2019 - 7:30pm

Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 7:30pm

Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 2:00pm

Thursday, October 3, 2019 - 7:30pm

Friday, October 4, 2019 - 7:30pm

Saturday, October 5, 2019 - 7:30pm

Sunday, October 6, 2019 - 2:00pm





Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You