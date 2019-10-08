Photo Flash: NEWSIES At Nebraska Wesleyan Theatre
Catch NWU's first Disney production. Jack Kelly is a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage New York newsies. When Joseph Pulitzer raises distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack and his newsies fight for what's right. It's big business vs. the underdogs in this high-energy musical for the whole family.
Ticket purchases are nonrefundable. Tickets may be exchanged for a different date with a day's notice. Late seating for any production is not guaranteed and is at the discretion of the director and house manager. We recommend arriving 10 minutes prior to show time.
Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message.
Performance dates
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 7:30pm
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 7:30pm
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 7:30pm
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 2:00pm
Thursday, October 3, 2019 - 7:30pm
Friday, October 4, 2019 - 7:30pm
Saturday, October 5, 2019 - 7:30pm
Sunday, October 6, 2019 - 2:00pm