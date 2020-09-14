Omaha Community Playhouse Awards Night Winners Announces

The Omaha Community Playhouse held its annual Awards Night celebration on Monday.

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) held its annual Awards Night celebration on Monday, September 14, to honor those who volunteered as cast and crew in the 2019/20 season. Due to COVID-19 health precautions, the event took place virtually over Zoom.

Award recipients for the 2019/20 season were announced throughout the show, and included the following:

FONDA MCGUIRE AWARD

for the most outstanding performance of the season

Benn Sieff, The Rocky Horror Show

Karen S. Fox, A Raisin in the Sun

MARY PECKHAM AWARD

for a memorable performance in a feature role

Jay Hanson, Once (musical)

Melissa King, Once (musical)

Josh Peyton, Sweat (play)

Kathy Tyree, Sweat (play)

Barbara Ford AWARD

for outstanding performance in a supporting role

Kevin Buswell, The Rocky Horror Show (musical)

Erika Hall-Sieff, The Rocky Horror Show (musical)

Thomas Becker, Sweat (play)

Olivia Howard, A Raisin in the Sun (play)

ELAINE JABENIS CAMEO AWARD

for a memorable performance in a small role

Thomas A.C. Gjere, Once (musical)

Cathy Hirsch, Annie (musical)

Emmanuel Oñate, Sweat (play)

Faushia R. Weeden, A Raisin in the Sun (play)

OUTSTANDING YOUTH AWARD

for the most outstanding performance by a youth in the season

Brodhi McClymont, A Raisin in the Sun

Stella Clark-Kaczmarek, Annie

Bill Bailey DEBUT AWARD

for outstanding performance in a first appearance on an OCP Stage

Jonathan Berger, Once (musical)

Sadie Langemo, Annie (musical)

David Terrell Green, A Raisin in the Sun (play)

Alyssa Gonzalez, Native Gardens (play)

OUTSTANDING YOUTH DEBUT

for outstanding performance in a first appearance on an OCP stage

Elliot Kerkhofs, A Christmas Carol

Madalynn Johnson, Annie

Charles Jones AWARD

to recognize excellence in performance at the discretion of the artistic director

Jay Srygley

Dick Boyd AWARD

awarded periodically in recognition of exceptional contribution on stage

The youth actors of the 2019/20 season

TRUSTEES AWARD

to recognize special distinguished service to the Omaha Community Playhouse

Jeannine Robertson

ECHO ELLICK TOP PRODUCTION AWARD

to recognize outstanding backstage work

Cheri Vossberg

Cecily Zadan

ACCESSIBILITY ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

to recognize exceptional contributions to the Omaha Community Playhouse's commitment to accessibility

Cathy Christiansen, John Cool, Justin Cyboron, Corban Entinger, Julie Delkamiller, Davan Entinger, Skekynah Entinger, Bethany Koubsky, Mike LaGreca, Elaine Morgan, Lisa Kelly, Donna Hultman, Alyssa Gonzalez, Esme Moreno, Christy Hernandez and Arlenne Rodriguez

Backstage Valuable Service, Out Front Valuable Service, Stage Manager and Staff Awards were also presented.

Shows View More Omaha Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You