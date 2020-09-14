Omaha Community Playhouse Awards Night Winners Announces
The Omaha Community Playhouse held its annual Awards Night celebration on Monday.
The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) held its annual Awards Night celebration on Monday, September 14, to honor those who volunteered as cast and crew in the 2019/20 season. Due to COVID-19 health precautions, the event took place virtually over Zoom.
Award recipients for the 2019/20 season were announced throughout the show, and included the following:
FONDA MCGUIRE AWARD
for the most outstanding performance of the season
-
Benn Sieff, The Rocky Horror Show
-
Karen S. Fox, A Raisin in the Sun
MARY PECKHAM AWARD
for a memorable performance in a feature role
-
Jay Hanson, Once (musical)
-
Melissa King, Once (musical)
-
Josh Peyton, Sweat (play)
-
Kathy Tyree, Sweat (play)
Barbara Ford AWARD
for outstanding performance in a supporting role
-
Kevin Buswell, The Rocky Horror Show (musical)
-
Erika Hall-Sieff, The Rocky Horror Show (musical)
-
Thomas Becker, Sweat (play)
-
Olivia Howard, A Raisin in the Sun (play)
ELAINE JABENIS CAMEO AWARD
for a memorable performance in a small role
-
Thomas A.C. Gjere, Once (musical)
-
Cathy Hirsch, Annie (musical)
-
Emmanuel Oñate, Sweat (play)
-
Faushia R. Weeden, A Raisin in the Sun (play)
OUTSTANDING YOUTH AWARD
for the most outstanding performance by a youth in the season
-
Brodhi McClymont, A Raisin in the Sun
-
Stella Clark-Kaczmarek, Annie
Bill Bailey DEBUT AWARD
for outstanding performance in a first appearance on an OCP Stage
-
Jonathan Berger, Once (musical)
-
Sadie Langemo, Annie (musical)
-
David Terrell Green, A Raisin in the Sun (play)
-
Alyssa Gonzalez, Native Gardens (play)
OUTSTANDING YOUTH DEBUT
for outstanding performance in a first appearance on an OCP stage
-
Elliot Kerkhofs, A Christmas Carol
-
Madalynn Johnson, Annie
Charles Jones AWARD
to recognize excellence in performance at the discretion of the artistic director
-
Jay Srygley
Dick Boyd AWARD
awarded periodically in recognition of exceptional contribution on stage
-
The youth actors of the 2019/20 season
TRUSTEES AWARD
to recognize special distinguished service to the Omaha Community Playhouse
-
Jeannine Robertson
ECHO ELLICK TOP PRODUCTION AWARD
to recognize outstanding backstage work
-
Cheri Vossberg
-
Cecily Zadan
ACCESSIBILITY ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
to recognize exceptional contributions to the Omaha Community Playhouse's commitment to accessibility
-
Cathy Christiansen, John Cool, Justin Cyboron, Corban Entinger, Julie Delkamiller, Davan Entinger, Skekynah Entinger, Bethany Koubsky, Mike LaGreca, Elaine Morgan, Lisa Kelly, Donna Hultman, Alyssa Gonzalez, Esme Moreno, Christy Hernandez and Arlenne Rodriguez
Backstage Valuable Service, Out Front Valuable Service, Stage Manager and Staff Awards were also presented.