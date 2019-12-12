Nebraska Repertory Theatre Celebrates the Season With THE HOLIDAY CABARET

The Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Nebraska's Actors' Equity Association professional regional theatre, is pleased to announce its third production of the 2019-2020 season THE HOLIDAY CABARET. Performances are at 7:30pm Thursdays, December 12 & 19; Fridays, December 13 & 20; Saturdays, December 14 & 21; with 2:00pm matinee performances Sunday, December 15 and Saturday, December 21. Performances are in the Temple Building, 12th & R streets.

Individual tickets are $39 regular and $19.50 for students/OLLI. Individual tickets are available by contacting the Lied Center Ticket Office at 402.472.4747 or 800.432.3231 or at the ticket office window at 301 North 12th Street Lincoln NE between the hours of 11am and 5:30pm Monday through Friday. Tickets are available online 24 hours at http://nebraskarep.org/

The production is directed by Andy Park, Nebraska Rep's Artistic Director with musical direction by Jackie Allen. Andy's other directorial work for The Rep include Abigail/1702 and Avenue Q (2017-18) and Mother Courage and Hair (2018-19). Park directed The Glass Menagerie in November will also direct February's A Thousand Words.

Members of the ensemble are featured jazz vocalist Jackie Allen with Tom Harvill and Hans Sturm. Additional vocalists are Bryce Bassett, Olivia Cano, Sarah Koch, Ryan Savage, and Maddy Stark. The production is designed by JD Madsen (scenic), Laurel Shoemaker (lighting), Jamie Bullins (costumes) and voice, text and dialect coach is Ann Marie Pollard, all members of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film faculty. Technical Director is Liam Romano and stage manager is Shannon Sullivan, both undergraduates at the Carson School.





