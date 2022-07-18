GREATER TUNA to Open at The TADA Theatre in August

The hilarious comedy Greater Tuna will open at The TADA Theatre August 11th.

Broadcasting from radio station OKKK (275 watts) its two broadcasters, Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie, introduce us to Texas' third smallest town, Tuna, Texas and its eclectic band of Tuna citizens - men, women, children and animals alike - all portrayed by only two actors, making for a quick-changing, side-splitting, hilarious evening of theatre!

Playing all the residents of Tuna, Texas are character actors Stuart Richey and Michael Trutna.

Written by Jaston Williams, Ed Howard and Joe Sears, Greater Tuna is directed by guest director Ryan Kathman who is currently an assistant professor of Acting/Directing at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Stage management is by Elysia Ann Arntzen, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical coordinator and painting by Jon Kruse, stage carpentry by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham and Cris Rook and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. Greater Tuna is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and is sponsored by Alivation Health and The Mill Coffee and Tea.

Greater Tuna is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, August 11-28, with curtain times at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sunday. Special $10.00 tickets on Thursday night performances are available thanks to the Jim Gordon Endowment Fund. Tickets for all other performances are $15.00 and can be reserved online at www.tadatheatre.info.