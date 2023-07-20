Experience THE HOLY O, A Unique and Hilarious Show, at Omaha Fringe

Lauren Hance, Houston-based playwright and actress, will be performing her interactive one-woman show The Holy O at the 2023 Omaha Fringe Festival August 11-13.

The Holy O is a solo comedy performance where the audience becomes part of the play directly from their seats. Main character Vera contemplates becoming a nun, but has never considered celibacy one of her virtues. Her situation is complicated by the onset of rapturous prayers leading to the audience becoming characters from her past and saints in her present.

As Vera's story unfolds, it intertwines with choose-your-own-adventure stories that explore the connection of body, spirit, and sexuality. Along the way, the audience helps Vera make some of the biggest decisions of her life, starting with what shirt to wear.

"Women love this show and tell me how connected they feel after seeing it. I think it's because the show addresses nuanced issues women face, all while keeping them laughing. And sometimes crying, but just a little," says Hance.

The Holy O's director and developer Amelia Peterson says, "We worked hard to create a show that makes space for people to feel safe amidst sometimes-sensitive subject matters. It's a show for audiences who are up for something playful, heartwarming, and experimental."

The Holy O plays at the Omaha Fringe Festival UNO Blackbox Theatre, 6505 University Dr. South, Omaha, NE 68182. Showtimes are as follows:

● Friday, Aug 11 @ 9:30 pm

● Saturday, Aug 12 @ 8:00 pm

● Sunday, Aug 13 @ 6:30 pm

Tickets are $10 with the purchase of an Omaha Fringe Festival Button, and are on sale at Click Here.

About Lauren Hance and Amelia Peterson

Lauren Hance's work has been produced from coast to coast, and her career encompasses most areas of theatre. She regularly works as an actress, improviser, director, producer, and playwright.

Amelia Peterson has spent the majority of her career working with budding playwrights presenting at festivals, such as the Kennedy Center's Page to Stage Festival and the New York International Fringe Festival.