Experience THE HOLY O, A Unique and Hilarious Show, at Omaha Fringe

Houston playwright and actress Lauren Hance brings an honest, vulnerable look at women, sex, and spirituality to the annual performing arts event.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Billy McGuigan Will Be Inducted Into The Nebraska Music Hall Of Fame Photo 2 Billy McGuigan Will Be Inducted Into The Nebraska Music Hall Of Fame
Review: YOU'LL LAUGHALOT AT SPAMALOT at Ralston Community Theatre Photo 3 Review: YOU'LL LAUGHALOT AT SPAMALOT at Ralston Community Theatre
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

Experience THE HOLY O, A Unique and Hilarious Show, at Omaha Fringe

Lauren Hance, Houston-based playwright and actress, will be performing her interactive one-woman show The Holy O at the 2023 Omaha Fringe Festival August 11-13.

The Holy O is a solo comedy performance where the audience becomes part of the play directly from their seats. Main character Vera contemplates becoming a nun, but has never considered celibacy one of her virtues. Her situation is complicated by the onset of rapturous prayers leading to the audience becoming characters from her past and saints in her present.

As Vera's story unfolds, it intertwines with choose-your-own-adventure stories that explore the connection of body, spirit, and sexuality. Along the way, the audience helps Vera make some of the biggest decisions of her life, starting with what shirt to wear.

"Women love this show and tell me how connected they feel after seeing it. I think it's because the show addresses nuanced issues women face, all while keeping them laughing. And sometimes crying, but just a little," says Hance.

The Holy O's director and developer Amelia Peterson says, "We worked hard to create a show that makes space for people to feel safe amidst sometimes-sensitive subject matters. It's a show for audiences who are up for something playful, heartwarming, and experimental."

The Holy O plays at the Omaha Fringe Festival UNO Blackbox Theatre, 6505 University Dr. South, Omaha, NE 68182. Showtimes are as follows:

Friday, Aug 11 @ 9:30 pm

Saturday, Aug 12 @ 8:00 pm

Sunday, Aug 13 @ 6:30 pm

Tickets are $10 with the purchase of an Omaha Fringe Festival Button, and are on sale at Click Here.

About Lauren Hance and Amelia Peterson
Lauren Hance's work has been produced from coast to coast, and her career encompasses most areas of theatre. She regularly works as an actress, improviser, director, producer, and playwright.

Amelia Peterson has spent the majority of her career working with budding playwrights presenting at festivals, such as the Kennedy Center's Page to Stage Festival and the New York International Fringe Festival.




RELATED STORIES - Omaha

1
FORBIDDEN BROADWAYS GREATEST HITS to Play TADA Theatre in August Photo
FORBIDDEN BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS to Play TADA Theatre in August

Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits is on stage at The TADA Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, August 8-25.

2
Photos: First Look at CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Pinewood Performing Arts Photo
Photos: First Look at CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Pinewood Performing Arts

'Catch Me If You Can' runs July 13-16 and 20-23 at Lincoln's Pinewood Performing Arts in Pioneers Park. Check out photos here!

3
Billy McGuigan Will Be Inducted Into The Nebraska Music Hall Of Fame Photo
Billy McGuigan Will Be Inducted Into The Nebraska Music Hall Of Fame

Billy McGuigan, a highly accomplished entertainer renowned for his internationally touring shows, including Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience, Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience and Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra, will be honored with induction into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame.

4
Review: YOULL LAUGHALOT AT SPAMALOT at Ralston Community Theatre Photo
Review: YOU'LL LAUGHALOT AT SPAMALOT at Ralston Community Theatre

What did our critic think of YOU'LL LAUGHALOT AT SPAMALOT at Ralston Community Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: 'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video VIDEO: 'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update Video
Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update
View all Videos

Omaha SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Miller Lab Theatre (3/21-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
Miller Lab Theatre (11/16-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippin
McDonald Theatre (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (4/18-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (1/25-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holy O
Omaha Fringe- UNO Blackbox Theatre (8/11-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Good Doctor
Nebraska Wesleyan University (3/14-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Airness
Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hello Girls
Miller Lab Theatre (2/15-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Space Princess Wars
Community Players, Inc. (7/20-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You