Comedian Bert Kreischer Comes To Holland Center

Apr. 23, 2019  

After the success of his sold-out inaugural theater tour and fresh off the acclaim of his Netflix special, SECRET TIME, comedian Bert Kreischer is announcing today that his global Body Shots World Tour will stop at Omaha's Holland Performing Arts Center, Kiewit Hall on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 7 PM. Kreischer is lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation with an ability to prove "that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age." (Forbes)

Tickets, starting at $39.75, go on sale Friday, April 26, 2019 at TicketOmaha.com. Tickets are also available at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas Street or by calling (402) 345-0606.

Described as having a "rare and incredible talent" (Interrobang), Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Between his two previous stand-up specials, THE MACHINE on Showtime (2016), which is now streaming on Netflix, and COMFORTABLY DUMB on Comedy Central (2009), selling out venues on tour, his podcast: "Bertcast," his YouTube show: "Something's Burning," and his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014), Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight" (Interrobang). With the success of the Body Shots World Tour, Kreischer recently broke into the top 100 tours, as reported by Pollstar, and served as the host of the Pollstar Awards earlier this year.

"I just got a full blood panel back & my liver is healthy," Kreischer said prepared. "I can't wait for this tour."



Related Articles View More Omaha Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • MEN ON BOATS Sets Run at Omaha Playhouse
  • Omaha Community Playhouse Presents Staged Reading of DRAGON
  • Circle Theatre Announces Second Annual Short Play Festival
  • Comedian Bert Kreischer Comes To Holland Center
  • American Red Cross To Receive $75,000 Following Omaha COME FROM AWAY Performances
  • Tickets On Sale Friday, April 11 For Saxophonist Boney James At Holland Center

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup