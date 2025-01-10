All Female Tap Dance Band The Syncopated Ladies Announced At Lied Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Syncopated Ladies will be at the Lied Center on Thursday, January 23 at 7:30pm. Syncopated Ladies is the high-octane, high-impact female tap dance band created by Emmy Award-nominated tap dancer and choreographer Chloe Arnold, protege of Debbie Allen.

Syncopated Ladies' viral videos have amassed over 100 MILLION VIEWS, with reposts from stars, including Janet Jackson and Missy Elliot. Megastar Beyonce shared their work, saying “They Killed It,” then featured Syncopated Ladies on her homepage and invited them to perform with her internationally. Syncopated Ladies won the first-ever dance crew battle on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance, have been featured on Good Morning America, and now perform to sold-out audiences nationwide.

Tickets start at just $19 adult/$9.50 youth and are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the box office.

About the Syncopated Ladies

Founded by Emmy-nominated Choreographer, Chloé Arnold, SYNCOPATED LADIES is the most viewed Female Tap dance band in history. Known for their viral self-produced content, they were recognized by Beyoncé, who not only shared their work saying “They Killed It”, she then transformed the homepage of Beyonce.com to feature Syncopated Ladies, and invited them to perform live internationally. Beyoncé's support catapulted them onto a Global platform, and since then, Syncopated Ladies' trajectory has skyrocketed, amassing over 100 million views online. They also received praise from Whoopi Goldberg on The View, Janet Jackson, Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, as well as many other celebrities and news outlets. Live performance credits include Good Morning America, So You Think You Can Dance, Global Citizen Week, New York Fashion Week, Essence Fest, Imagine Justice (featuring Common, J. Cole, and Andra Day), Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative at the US Open, JP Morgan Chase Women on the Move at Radio City Musical Hall, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center, Democratic National Convention and many more.

