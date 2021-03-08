ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE Makes Debut At The TADA Theatre

TADA Productions, Inc. is presenting the premiere of the musical celebration All The World's A Stage, for one weekend only at the award-winning TADA Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.

All The World's A Stage is an original musical production that showcases an array of wonderful singers that pay homage to many songs from the Broadway stage. This is a great way to enjoy several productions all in one show. Don't miss this one weekend only tribute to tunes that range from moving ballads to upbeat musical highlights.

The cast includes Judy Anderson, Catherine Bobst, Lyn Leach, Bill Maltas, Erin Mundus, Cris Rook, Gretchen Kristine Stelzer and Lisa Taylor. All The World's A Stage is directed by Robert D. Rook, musical direction by Cris Rook, stage management by Karen Statham, technical coordination by Bryan Watson, assistant technical coordination by Juli Burney and Dylan Warren and livestreaming direction by Brett Hadley. The show is sponsored by Liberty Lawn Care and The Waffleman.

All The World's A Stage tickets are available for in-person seating and also on TADA's new high definition, three camera livestreaming platform. As part of the 2021 series this production will be performed on the main stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket, for one weekend only March 19-21, with 7:30 pm curtain times Friday-Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sunday. Reservations are encouraged for both in-person and livestreaming tickets by going online at www.tadatheatre.info. All tickets start at $15.00. The TADA Theatre also offers V.I.P. reserved parking on show dates for its patrons.