Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE Makes Debut At The TADA Theatre

The cast includes Judy Anderson, Catherine Bobst, Lyn Leach, Bill Maltas, Erin Mundus, Cris Rook, Gretchen Kristine Stelzer and Lisa Taylor.

Mar. 8, 2021  

ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE Makes Debut At The TADA Theatre

TADA Productions, Inc. is presenting the premiere of the musical celebration All The World's A Stage, for one weekend only at the award-winning TADA Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.

All The World's A Stage is an original musical production that showcases an array of wonderful singers that pay homage to many songs from the Broadway stage. This is a great way to enjoy several productions all in one show. Don't miss this one weekend only tribute to tunes that range from moving ballads to upbeat musical highlights.

The cast includes Judy Anderson, Catherine Bobst, Lyn Leach, Bill Maltas, Erin Mundus, Cris Rook, Gretchen Kristine Stelzer and Lisa Taylor. All The World's A Stage is directed by Robert D. Rook, musical direction by Cris Rook, stage management by Karen Statham, technical coordination by Bryan Watson, assistant technical coordination by Juli Burney and Dylan Warren and livestreaming direction by Brett Hadley. The show is sponsored by Liberty Lawn Care and The Waffleman.

All The World's A Stage tickets are available for in-person seating and also on TADA's new high definition, three camera livestreaming platform. As part of the 2021 series this production will be performed on the main stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket, for one weekend only March 19-21, with 7:30 pm curtain times Friday-Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sunday. Reservations are encouraged for both in-person and livestreaming tickets by going online at www.tadatheatre.info. All tickets start at $15.00. The TADA Theatre also offers V.I.P. reserved parking on show dates for its patrons.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Max Crumm
Max Crumm
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles View More Omaha Stories
BWW Review: Omaha Community Playhouses THE LAST FIVE YEARS Photo

BWW Review: Omaha Community Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Fox Theater Officially Opens at Allens Opera House in Cozad Photo

Fox Theater Officially Opens at Allen's Opera House in Cozad

Omaha Community Playhouse Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS Photo

Omaha Community Playhouse Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS

KVNO And Dr. Anthony Trecek-King Launch THE SILENT CANON Photo

KVNO And Dr. Anthony Trecek-King Launch THE SILENT CANON


More Hot Stories For You

  • Date Announced For International Opera Awards 2021
  • Opera Orlando to Present CARMEN
  • Pandemic-Inspired Operetta LEND ME A ROLL Debuts Today
  • Palm Beach Opera Presents Nation's First Large-scale Live Opera Performance Since The Pandemic