WINTER FLOWERS Comes to World Stage Theatre Company Next Month

World Stage Theatre Company’s Seventh Season will continue with Winter Flowers by Lily Rusek. Directed by Dionne Lambert, Winter Flowers stars Kathryn Hartney as Delphie and Robin Hicks as Rosie.

Play Synopsis: For most of her life, Delphie has been taking care of her adult younger sister Rosie, who has the mental ability of a five-year-old. Delphie, now dying of stomach cancer, must provide for her sister’s future, and had decided to place them both in a nursing home. However, Rosie refuses to leave their family home, forcing Delphie to make a new plan.

Winter Flowers is a new play that has been produced at AACTFest 2023, AACT’s national theatre festival, and by the Sarasota Players in Sarasota, FL. Lily Rusek is an actor/playwright who received training from The University of Illinois, earning an MA in Theater.

Winter Flowers will run October 18th-27th at World Stage Studio Theatre, 1130 s Harvard Ave. The show is at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket prices range from $15 for seniors and $25 for general admission.

