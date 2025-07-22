RAGTIME Comes to Tulsa PAC in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ragtime is coming to Tulsa PAC. The musical features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and is based on the novel "Ragtime" by E.L. Doctorow. The show is directed by Sara Phoenix with Music Direction by Mark Frie and Choreography by Jen Alden. Performances run August 8-24.

At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing … and anything is possible. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together — that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician — united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America. With a Tony-winning score featuring musical theatre show-stoppers, Ragtime is filled with pageantry, emotion, and hope, bursting onto the stage like no other musical.

Ragtime 9 piece Orchestration is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More