KIDS JUST BE SAYIN' STUFF Comes to World Stage Theatre Company This December

Kid’s Just Be Sayin’ Stuff is headed to World Stage Theatre Company this December, with host Nash McQuarters

World Stage will present “Kids Just Be Saying Stuff”, the theatre's version of the beloved TV show, “Kids Say the Darndest Things” by TV legend, Art Linkletter. Our version will be hosted by the ever-funny, ever-talented, Nash McQuarters. “Kids Just Be Saying Stuff” is good, clean fun for the whole family, and sure to entertain people of all ages.

The event is on December 15, 2024 at 3pm at World Stage Studio – 1130 S. Harvard, Tulsa.

