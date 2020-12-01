Edmond Santa Fe High School Performing Arts Presents LOST IN YONKERS
The production will take place on Thursday, December 10th and Friday.
Are high school theatres even a THING right now? The answer is YES!
Many new rules, procedures and complications make creating theatre in 2020 a risk and a daunting task. But the students and staff and Santa Fe have done it.
- On Thursday, December 10th and Friday, December 11th, SFHS Performing Arts Department will present Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers."
- The cast is socially distanced, the audience in the huge 1000 seat venue is socially distanced and limited, but the curtain will rise at 7pm sharp each night.
- Tickets will be sold online before December 10th, and the price goes up slightly for tickets bought at the venue night of show (https://www.onthestage.com/show/santa-fe-high-school/lost-in-yonkers-12175).
- All ticket holders must remain masked during the entire show, and seats are automatically made unavailable surrounding purchased seats to limit audience members - so buy early!
Edmond Santa Fe High School Performing Arts
1901 W 15th St.
Edmond, OK