Edmond Santa Fe High School Performing Arts Presents LOST IN YONKERS

Are high school theatres even a THING right now? The answer is YES!

Many new rules, procedures and complications make creating theatre in 2020 a risk and a daunting task. But the students and staff and Santa Fe have done it.

On Thursday, December 10th and Friday, December 11th, SFHS Performing Arts Department will present Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers."

The cast is socially distanced, the audience in the huge 1000 seat venue is socially distanced and limited, but the curtain will rise at 7pm sharp each night.

Tickets will be sold online before December 10th, and the price goes up slightly for tickets bought at the venue night of show (https://www.onthestage.com/show/santa-fe-high-school/lost-in-yonkers-12175).

All ticket holders must remain masked during the entire show, and seats are automatically made unavailable surrounding purchased seats to limit audience members - so buy early!

Edmond Santa Fe High School Performing Arts

1901 W 15th St.

Edmond, OK

