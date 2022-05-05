3rd Act Presents HAMLET By William Shakespeare

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City presents their final production of Season 3: UNKNOWN.

Hamlet, written by William Shakespeare and adapted, re-imagined, and directed by Dakota Lee Bryant is the fourth Noire production of the season. Performances are each Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from May 13 through May 28, 2022, with a streamed performance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday May 29, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/productions/hamlet.

Young Hamlet returns home from university to discover the world-shattering news that not only is her father newly dead, but her mother has married Claudius, Hamlet's uncle - making Claudius King. Late one night, the ghost of Hamlet's father appears to her, accusing Claudius of his murder and urging Hamlet to revenge, a goal in which she is only too happy to partake, setting into motion a train of events that destroys the royal family and nation of Denmark.

Content Advisory: This production contains mature language and themes such as murder, death, sexuality, talk of suicide, gaslighting, and the loss of a parent, child, or sibling. The sound of a gunshot will take place.

The production stars a dynamic cast of local talent with Kathy Skaggs as Hamlet, joined by Taylor Reich, Denise Hughes, Rachel Morgan, Jacey Nichole, Kaelin McGowen, Kate Adams, Tasneem Al-Michael, Reed Bentley, Thor Bautz, Ford Filson, Maurice Simmons, and Maddie Wall.

3rd Act Theatre Company consistently monitors COVID-19 safety and policies, with the safety of cast, crew, audience, and staff among our top priorities. Mask requirements will be assessed and may or may not be required for audiences and/or cast during the production.

3rd Act Theatre is located in the Shoppes at Northpark (entrance near our bar partners Hacienda Tacos), N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com and on our Facebook page.

3rd Act Theatre Company was founded in 2018 and is celebrating its third season, UNKNOWN, by providing quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Dedicated to inclusion through family-friendly theatre, as well as works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3rd Act Theatre Company offers real-world educational and professional experience to local artists and technicians aspiring to a life or career in the theatre arts.