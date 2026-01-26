YEARS TO THE DAY Makes NYC Premiere At American Theatre Of Actors

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Theatre of Actors presents the New York City premiere of YEARS TO THE DAY, written by Allen Barton. The production opens February 25 at the company’s venue at 314 West 54th Street and stars Emmy Award winners Jeff LeBeau and Peter Zizzo.

First premiered in 2013, YEARS TO THE DAY unfolds as a single conversation between two longtime friends meeting four years after their previous encounter. Through this intimate exchange, the play examines marriage, social media, politics, gay rights, and the shifting dynamics between parents and children, asking whether friendship can endure the pressures and compromises of middle age. Since its debut, the play has been performed in cities across three continents.

“After meeting an old friend, four years to the day from our last get-together, it struck me that though we knew what phones and computers we were using, we had no clue about each other’s lives,” said Barton. “The script was written to be ‘evergreen’—a timeless exploration of how friendship survives in a world that changes more quickly every year.”

The production brings together Barton, who is also directing, with LeBeau and Zizzo. LeBeau’s stage credits include work with The Geffen Playhouse and Circle Rep, as well as film and television appearances including The Practice and Life as a House. Zizzo is an Emmy- and Grammy Award–winning songwriter and producer whose music has been recorded by artists including Céline Dion, Jennifer Lopez, and Avril Lavigne.

Additional performance dates and ticketing information will be announced.