Wylie-Stewart Productions Presents MINOTAUROMACHY This April

Wylie-Stewart Productions will present Minotauromachy written by Joanna Wiley and directed by Liadin Stewart. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Theater Studio (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 1001) with performances on Thu April 10 at 7:55pm, Tue April 15 at 6:15pm, Thu April 17 at 9:25pm & Sat April 19 at 2:15pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 mins.

Six of the ex-wives and mistresses of a certain well-known Spanish artist (okay, it's Picasso) form a panel to tell their stories. Only instead of being a serious look at his artistic legacy, it gets un-academic real fast.

The cast will feature Julie Thérond, Mariela Rivero, Chelsea Clark, Megan Boehmcke, Savanna La Selva, and Jadé Porciatti

Joanna Wiley (Playwright) is a graduate of Oberlin College with a Master's in art history from NYU's Institute of Fine Arts. This play has been her passion project for two years. She would like to thank Liadin and the cast for knowing what they're doing and believing in this project. Thanks also to Mom and Dad for their support!

Liadin Stewart (Director) is a multidisciplinary theater director and devisor based in NYC. She gravitates toward feminist work with absurdist themes. Her interest in horror and how female characters develop agency has defined what work she is drawn to. Liadin is interested in a collaborative process and workspace, inspired by her training in devised theater at Pace University, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Directing. Her work has been presented internationally in collaboration with the Institute of the Arts Barcelona where she presented excerpts from Ruby Rae Spiegel's DRY LAND, a harrowing tale of female friendship and the lengths one must go for reproductive freedom. Liadin makes her Off-Broadway directorial debut in April at the Chain Theatre with Joanna Wiley's Minotauromachy, a fantastical story about the women tormented by Pablo Picasso.

