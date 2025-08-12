 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

World Premiere of AWAY Comes to New York Theatre Festival This December

Details on showtimes, ticket availability, casting, and production updates will be announced as the December performance dates approach.

By: Aug. 12, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cambalache Theatre Company, an international theatre ensemble founded by Argentine artists Carmen Ezcurra and Cecilia Wisky in August 2024, has announced its first original play, Away by Cecilia Wisky, to have its premiere in the December edition of the New York Theatre Festival.

Away represents the company's first original play and marks a significant milestone in Cambalache's artistic journey. The play further reflects the company's mission to showcase international perspectives and build community through theatre. Cambalache's Away will be featured in the December lineup of the Fall/Winter Festival.

Details on showtimes, ticket availability, casting, and production updates will be announced as the December performance dates approach.


Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos