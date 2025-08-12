World Premiere of AWAY Comes to New York Theatre Festival This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cambalache Theatre Company, an international theatre ensemble founded by Argentine artists Carmen Ezcurra and Cecilia Wisky in August 2024, has announced its first original play, Away by Cecilia Wisky, to have its premiere in the December edition of the New York Theatre Festival.

Away represents the company's first original play and marks a significant milestone in Cambalache's artistic journey. The play further reflects the company's mission to showcase international perspectives and build community through theatre. Cambalache's Away will be featured in the December lineup of the Fall/Winter Festival.

Details on showtimes, ticket availability, casting, and production updates will be announced as the December performance dates approach.