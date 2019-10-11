Works & Process at the Guggenheim Presents Dance Lab New York and The Joyce Theater Foundation Lab Cycle: Female Choreographers of Color in Ballet

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents Dance Lab New York and The Joyce Theater Foundation Lab Cycle: Female Choreographers of Color in Ballet on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 7:30pm.

For one night only, see the culmination of Dance Lab New York and The Joyce Theater Foundation's partnership promoting and advancing diverse female choreographers in ballet. Provided with a stipend, studio time at the Joyce's Artist Residency Center, a curated group of professional dancers, a studio supervisor, and administrative support, choreographers Margarita Armas, Courtney Cochran, Amy Hall Garner, and Preeti Vasudevan explored the classical, neoclassical, and contemporary ballet idioms. Lourdes Lopez, Artistic Director, Miami City Ballet, moderates the discussion with Dance Lab New York founder Josh Prince and the four choreographers.

Choreographer selection committee:

Lourdes Lopez, Artistic Director, Miami City Ballet

Virginia Johnson, Artistic Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem

Janet Wong, Associate Artistic Director, New York Live Arts

Theresa Ruth Howard, Founder/Curator of the Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet

Renae Williams Niles, Associate Dean of Administration, USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance

Leadership support for this Works & Process program provided by Stephen Kroll Reidy.

Join us for cocktail hour at The Wright restaurant from 5:30-7:30pm before the performance.

TICKETS & VENUE

$45, $40 Guggenheim Members and Friends of Works & Process

Box Office (212) 423-3575 or worksandprocess.org

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York

Lead funding for Works & Process is provided by The Christian Humann Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the Evelyn Sharp Foundation, with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Described by The New York Times as "an exceptional opportunity to understand something of the creative process," for 35 years, New Yorkers have been able to see, hear, and meet the most acclaimed artists in the world, in an intimate setting unlike any other. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has championed new works and offered audiences unprecedented access to generations of leading creators and performers. Most performances take place in the Guggenheim's intimate Frank Lloyd Wright-designed 273-seat Peter B. Lewis Theater. In 2017, Works & Process established a new residency and commissioning program, inviting artists to create new works, made in and for the iconic Guggenheim rotunda. worksandprocess.org.

Photo by Whitney Browne





