A Class Act Ny Acting Studio Presents THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR. This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Class Act NY will present four productions of THE LITTLE MERMAID JR in New York City the weekend of June 8 and 9.

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

The double-cast productions of THE LITTLE MERMAID JR are produced by Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY.

ANNIE JR is directed by Rebecca O'Sullivan Reres with music direction by Bradley Johnson, choreography by Timmy Gage, assistant choreographer, Lenessa Age, and Dennis Ebert serves as Stage Manager.

The productions stars Tosia Sliwski and Gabrielle Arias as Ariel, Roy Pan and Christian Barimah as Prince Eric, Savanna Mooney and Aja Farnsworth as Ursula, Graham Right and Olive Romig as Triton, Arlo Tyrannosaurus and Zoe Rux as Sebastian, Zuela Winn and Kennedy Long as Scuttle, June Hilgers and Beatrice Beggs as Chef Louis, Mia Silverman and Margaux Meillier as Carlotta/Ocean Pacific, Luisa Horwitz and Selene Goettlich as Grimsby, June Weisenthal and Edward Oh as Flotsam, William Clow and Jeremy Rosenfeld as Jetsam, Elsa O'Keefe and Milina Gupta as Mersister Aquata, Gage McCann and Mabel Lin as Mersister Andrina, Avril Zhuang and Ileesha Gandhi as Mersister Arista, Maria Sauceda as Mersister Atina, Nailah Rashid and Sseher Rupani as Mersister Adella, Adelina Michel and Clara Zampetti as Mersister Allana, Hannah Grace Hollingsworth and Ruby Sklar as Mersister Alexandra, Tea Mazzetti and Isabel Li as Mersister Adina, Alexsandra Ross and Liv Spraker as Pilot, Annabelle Bonime and Zafira Batlevi as Sea Chorus 1/Ocean Atlantic, Addison Chilliest and Lucas Schiera as Sea Chorus 2/Ocean Artic, Amber Hamilton as Sea Chorus 3, Noelani Gordon and Brielle Mackler as Sea Chorus 4, Bryce Bramwell and Sia Henderson as Sea Chorus 5, Salma Hamdani and Kubilay Ozturk as Sea Chorus 6, Emily Patrick, Hailey Cruz and Jaylee Santiago as Sea Chorus 7, Juliet Mazzetti and Emma Rijkenberg as Seagull/Frog and Seahorse.

Tickets and More Information

There will be 4 chances to see the show throughout the weekend of June 8-9 at the off-Broadway Rose Nagelberg Theater. Showtimes are 10:30AM and 1PM! Tickets are on sale now! Choose from $35 general admission seats, and $50 premium seats. Purchase your tickets here!

Play Broadway Games