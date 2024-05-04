Performance Project to Present BROUGHT UP - A Postcolonial Filipino Space Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Performance Project at University Settlement is proud to announce Brought Up, the latest play of one of its 2023/24 Artists-in-Residence, Kenneth Keng (kennethkeng.com).

This sci-fi theater spectacle imagines a far future Philippines where the soldiers aboard Nueva Manila's last warship grapple with whether to execute the indiscriminately destructive orders of their autocratic government. Throughout the play, they imagine the community they might build should they manage to put their weapons down in time.

"Come for the space war, stay for the meditation on the urgent and near impossible task of ending it," says lead artist Kenneth Keng. "The idea of the Philippines surviving into the future gives me comfort, but also makes me resolve to work toward ensuring that that future is one that is kind."

The cast of Brought Up includes Chisom Awachie as the resolute Commander Mercado, Azende Johnson as the wary Executive Officer Rosales, Patrick Elizalde as the vengeful Alfario, Tatiana Mirabent as the conflicted Majiirdomo, Kayla-Lyn Montañez as the cocky Agila Six, Chloe Schwinghammer as the oppressive Cardinal Villanueva, Lauren Carter as the insufferable Moneybags, Kenneth Keng as the earnest Agila One, along with the puppeteers Danilo Zepeda and Pasha Ahmed.

Brought Up's creative team includes the director Annaporva Green, associate director/playwright Kenneth Keng, stage manager Chloe Schwinghammer, projection designer Chisom Awachie, lighting designer Zee Hanna, sound designers Eden Segbefia and Megen Hayward, puppetry designer Laurie King, costume designer/fight choreographer Tristan Wolf Larsen, choreographer Goran Popović and graphic designer Jeremy Popovich.

Venue: Speyer Hall Theater, University Settlement House

Address: 184 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002

Performance Dates and Times:

Opening Night: May 9, 2024, 7:30PM

Captioned Performance: May 10, 2024, 7:30PM

Closing: May 11, 2024, 7:30PM.

About The Performance Project at University Settlement:

The Performance Project @ University Settlement Artists-in-Residence (AIR) are selected for their demonstrated ability to create high-quality work and for their experiential understanding of what it means to create while embedded within the rich complexity of a truly diverse community.

https://www.universitysettlement.org/programs/arts/performance-project/artists-in-residence/

The Performance Project @ University Settlement engages young local artists and emerging professional artists with opportunities to connect, create and publicly present new work.

Follow the Performance Project on Instagram at:

https://www.instagram.com/performanceproject_us/

For more information about the Performance Project, email arts@universitysettlement.org.

