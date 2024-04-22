The Public Theater's Free Bilingual Musical THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Returns

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the encore tour of Mobile Unit's bilingual musical adaptation of Shakespeare's classic comedy THE COMEDY OF ERRORS. Adapted by Rebecca Martinez and Julian Mesri in English and Spanish, the joyful musical of separation, reunion, and mistaken identity returns after a successful tour of the five boroughs in 2023.

This year's free touring production will visit outdoor sites in collaboration with The New York Public Library and Bryant Park and as part of the “Backyard at Hudson Yards presented by Wells Fargo” series at Hudson Yards. The Mobile Unit will also pop up at public plazas and parks across the five boroughs in partnership with NYC Parks as well as other key Public Theater partners for a total of 32 performances. Performances begin Tuesday, May 28 and continue through Sunday, June 30 as part of The Public's commitment to bringing free theater to all and deepening its engagement with communities around NYC. A complete list of tour dates and additional details follow below.

“Heading out on Mobile Unit's borough-based tour is always a special experience. It grounds you in the reality of our city and inspires the work we create,” said Director of Mobile Unit Praycious Wilson-Gay. “Last year's tour of The Comedy of Errors brought an immense amount of joy and laughter to New York City and as we patiently wait for our beloved Delacorte Theater to reopen, I'm ecstatic for more of New York City to see this production.”

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS is a key part of GO PUBLIC! A Festival of Free Shakespeare in the Park, a suite of free summer programming taking place across all five boroughs while Free Shakespeare in the Park's home at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park undergoes its most significant revitalization in its 62-year history. GO PUBLIC! will also feature outdoor screenings of the acclaimed 2019 production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING and opportunities for all to enjoy encore performances of four PBS Great Performances recordings of Free Shakespeare in the Park at home. On Sunday, July 28, The Public will celebrate the season and Shakespeare with a Summer Block Party outside its home at 425 Lafayette Street. For more details about GO PUBLIC!, visit publictheater.org.

ABOUT THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Conceived by director Rebecca Martinez and composer Julian Mesri, THE COMEDY OF ERRORS adaptation embraces contemporary music styles from Latin America in a tale of separation and reunion. Featuring live actor-musicians, this modern musical adaptation brings a vibrant energy to an age-old tale of two sets of twins separated by stormy seas as they overcome a baffling case of mistaken identity—and the mayhem and hilarious confusion that follows.

The complete cast of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS includes Joél Acosta (Antipholus), Varín Ayala (Egeon/Pinch), Michael Castillejos (Solino/2nd Merchant), Danaya Esperanza (Adriana), Rebecca Jimenez (Understudy), Keren Lugo (Luciana), Alan Mendez (Understudy), Sara Ornelas (Troubadour), Gían Pérez (Dromio), Desireé Rodriguez (Courtesan/Emilia), and Glendaliris Torres-Greaux (Angelo). Michael Castillejos (Guitar), Jacinta Clusellas (Music Director/Guitar), Sara Ornelas (Guitar), and Raphael Torn (Percussion) serve as musicians.

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS features scenic design by Emmie Finckel, costume design by Lux Haac, sound design by Charles Coes and Tye Hunt Fitzgerald, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah, and fight direction by Sean Fletcher Griffin. Luisa Sánchez Colón will serve as production stage manager and Ariana Michel will serve as stage manager.

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS TOUR SCHEDULE

May 28-June 2 – The New York Public Library and Bryant Park on the Fifth Avenue Terrace (Manhattan)

June 4 – Wolfe's Pond Park (Staten Island)

June 5 – J. Hood Wright Park (Manhattan)

June 6-9 – Hudson Yards (Manhattan)

June 11 – Roy Wilkins Park (Queens)

June 12 – A.R.R.O.W. Field House (Queens)

June 13-14 – Hudson Yards (Manhattan)

June 15 – A.R.R.O.W. Field House (Queens)

June 16 – St. John the Divine (Manhattan)

June 18 – Sunset Park (Brooklyn)

June 19 – Travers Park (Queens)

June 20-21 – Hudson Yards (Manhattan)

June 22 – Maria Hernandez Park (Brooklyn)

June 23 – Astor Place (Manhattan)

June 25-26 – St. Mary's Park (Bronx)

June 27-29 – The Peninsula at Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

June 30 – St. John the Divine (Manhattan)

More details, including performance times and how to RSVP, can be found at publictheater.org. A map of all locations for GO PUBLIC! events can be found on Google Maps.

Now in its 14th year, The Public Theater's MOBILE UNIT is a modern reimagining of Joseph Papp's Mobile Theater. Mobile Unit reaches across economic and geographic barriers to the arts by meeting our communities where they are—staging free professional theater productions and programs in local neighborhood venues such as libraries, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and community centers across all five New York City boroughs. Mobile Unit has served thousands of audiences with critically acclaimed productions, including a 2018 National tour of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Sweat. In 2020, Mobile Unit received a Special Drama Desk Award for its program. During the pandemic, Mobile Unit launched a digital workshop inside the NYC Department of Corrections called Hip-Hop vs. Shakespeare, where participants were encouraged to write their own stories. In summer 2021, Mobile Unit returned in-person with Mobile Unit's Summer of Joy, co-produced with National Black Theatre, popping up at public plazas in neighborhoods hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Mobile Unit believes theater is its most powerful when it reflects and connects to the lives of our community.