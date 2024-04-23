A Class Act NY Acting Studio Presents SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present four productions of SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL in New York City the weekend of June 8 and 9.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The double-cast productions of SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL are produced by Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY. SPONGEBOB is directed by Christian Fleming, with music direction by James Stryska, choreography by Aubrie Knapp, and Lauren McAuliffe serves as Stage Manager.

The productions star Jonathan DiMarco and Quinn O'Brien as SpongeBob Squarepants, Carly Tauber and Jenna Eisenhauer as Patrick Star, Delilah Jane Dunn and Suleila Clarke as Sandy Cheeks, Sophia Probst and Emily Barnhardt as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Korey Isaacs-Rodriguez and Clara Pimenta as Sheldon J. Plankton, Calvin Mar and Spencer Udin as Eugene H. Krabs, Athena Rose and Avery Brooks as Karen The Computer, Julian David and Ishan Gandhi as Patchy the Pirate, Arianna Mustacchio and Zoe Sullivan as Perch Perkins/Sardine/Sea Anemone, Blake Wilton Donovan and Siena Bossi as Pearl Krabs, Namit Sethi and Max Gonzalez as Larry the Lobster/Gary/Buster/Electric Skate, Carter Hollmon and Lizzie Lavan as The Mayor of Bikini Bottom, Lea Federman and Maximilian Knoess as Jenkins/Security Guard/Electric Skate, Eleanor Tilsner and Cara Cerbo as Sardine 1/Sea Anemone, Violet Carlin and Jayleen Cartagena as Sardine 2/Sea Anemone, Kendall Hollmon and Danielle Losonczy as Mrs. Puff/Security Guard 2. Zachary Drossman, Julia Saint, Kaitlen De Jesus, Marcella Micciche, Kiera O'Grady-Chabran and Brianna Rosenfeld make up the ensemble.

Tickets and More Information

There will be 4 chances to see the show throughout the weekend of June 8-9 at the off-Broadway Rose Nagelberg Theatre in NYC. Showtimes are 4PM and 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale now to the public! Choose from $35 general admission seats, and $50 premium seats. Purchase your tickets here!

For more information on the show please call 212.315.3010 or email info@aclassactny.com.