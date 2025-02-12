Works & Process Will Host BalletX: MASLOW'S PEAK By Jennifer Archibald

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present BalletX: Maslow's Peak by Jennifer Archibald, on March 23, 2025 at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128 at 7pm. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online now.

Jennifer Archibald, hailed by the Philadelphia Inquirer for her “sleek, lovely, highly athletic” choreography, explores human nature and survival in this daring, full-length work inspired by such powerful stories as William Golding's Lord of the Flies. Prior to its world premiere in Philadelphia at BalletX's Festival at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, May 2-3, members of the creative team, including Archibald and award-winning director and designer Guy de Lancey, will discuss their collaboration with Christine Cox, BalletX's Artistic & Executive Director and co-founder.

BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet, unites artistic innovation with technical excellence to forge new works of athleticism, emotion, and grace. Founded in 2005 and led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, the company has commissioned nearly 80 choreographers from around the world to produce 140 world premieres that are “fresh, inclusive, and connect to what people want” (Philadelphia Citizen). With a versatile and diverse ensemble of 16 dancers, hailed as “among America's best” by The New York Times, BalletX pushes the boundaries of classical ballet to tell today's stories with passion, creativity, and exuberance. As a vibrant global incubator for artistic talent, the company makes ballet accessible and inviting, captivating audiences at prestigious venues including The Kennedy Center, Vail Dance Festival, The Joyce Theater, and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Through performances, international touring, and meaningful community outreach, BalletX creates extraordinary dance experiences that inspire human connection.

Leadership support for this Works & Process program is provided by Jeff and Susan Campbell.

Works & Process Lead Donors

Lead funding provided by Adam and Abigail Flatto, Ford Foundation, Bart Friedman and Wendy Stein, Howard Gilman Foundation, Christian Humann Foundation, Leon Levy Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Stephen Kroll Reidy, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Caroline M. Sharp, The Evelyn Sharp Foundation, Eugene and Jean Stark, and Anonymous.

Additional support provided by Jody and John Arnhold, Jeff and Susan Campbell, Cate Caruso, Stuart H. Coleman and Meryl Rosofsky, Duke Dang and Charles E. Rosen, Lucy and Philip Dobrin, Elizabeth Sharp Edens and Wes Edens, The Fanwood Foundation, Agnes Gund, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, Denise and Andrew Saul, Randall Sharp, and the Simian Foundation.

Works & Process is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; and an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

About Works & Process

Championing performing artists and their creative process for each step from studio to stage, Works & Process features artists both those from the world's largest organizations and emerging new talent. Works & Process amplifies performing arts traditions that transcend the stage, and encourage audiences to spectate, participate, and continue the conversation beyond the stage. Works & Process programs blend artist discussion and performance highlights, with post-performance receptions at the Guggenheim Museum and beyond. During the summer, Works & Process curates and presents free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage.

Works & Process Artists-in-Residence are provided with commissions and made-to-measure LaunchPAD creative residencies that are fully funded and sequenced, offering 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading residency fees, and transportation to fifteen residency partners across MA, NJ, NY, and VT.

Works and Process, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Tax ID: 13-3592291

Stay connected: @worksandprocess

#

Michelle Tabnick PR | www.michelletabnickpr.com

Michelle Tabnick PR | 211 McGuinness Blvd. #229 | Brooklyn, NY 11222 US

Comments