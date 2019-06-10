WWTNS? to Fight Period Poverty With GO WITH THE FLOW

What Will the Neighbors Say? announces the latest fundraising benefit for PERIOD: The Menstrual Movement, a nationwide organization with a mission to end period poverty and period stigma. The event, an evening of music, comedy and entertainment, will be titled Go With the Flow: A Fundraiser for PERIOD and will be held at 198 Allen Street, New York, NY, 10002 on July 3rd 2018, 5pm-9.30pm. Early bird tickets purchased through June 17th will be priced at $15, with regular online pricing at $20 and $25 on the door. For tickets, please visit https://whennow.com/event/go-with-the-flow.

The event, one of WWTNS? two annual benefits, is an irreverent and celebratory evening of femme and GNB-led music, comedy, and performance art. The event will have a specialty bar, coconuts courtesy of CoCo&Co, and artisanal chocolate by Raaka. There will be free menstrual products, as well as information and access to healthcare resources. The event will also feature a raffle with prizes from TFANA, SyncStudio, SoulCycle, Revival Brewery, SubUrban Photography, New York City Opera and Widow Jane, amongst others. The event will be designed by Madeline Wall, with technical direction by Jack Scaletta, photography by Joe Pietropaolo, and graphic design by Alexandra Lenihan.

Musical guests include Brooklyn-based indie-folk band Cardboard Rocketship, vocal trio Kate Douglas, Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez and Sylver Wallace, an all-female acapella group Vice. The comedy will come from Hannah Goldman and Abby Feldman, with burlesque and drag king performance from the legendary Foxy Belle Afriq. The host will be Chandler Eliah (they/them), a performer and activist.

PERIOD's mission is to end period poverty and period stigma. They are a group of young activists across the U.S. united by the belief that menstrual care is a basic right. Nadya Okamoto and Vincent Forand co-founded PERIOD as high school students in 2014 after realizing that menstrual products are not reliably available to those who need them the most. PERIOD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. They now have a nationwide network of over 300 chapters, with over 500,000 individuals served.

www.period.org

What Will the Neighbors Say? is a 501(c)(3) non-for-profit company that creates theatre that examines historical, social, political and economic narratives that have been disregarded, misrepresented, or otherwise untold in order to provoke discourse in our audience and community. WWTNS? maintains a consistent commitment to diversity, arts education, community outreach, and artistic experimentation.

www.wwtns.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You