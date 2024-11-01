Valerie David's THE PINK HULK to Return to NYC for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David is staging her critically, internationally acclaimed comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within in New York City. Written, performed and produced by Valerie, each performance will be followed by talkbacks. Two performances will be held on Saturday, November 2, 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM EDT and Sunday, November 3, 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM EDT. Episcopal Actors' Guild, 1 East 29th Street, NY, NY 10016. Talkback guests include cancer survivors Saranne Rothberg, Jenny Saldaña, and Bianca Ilich. Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller direct.

Performances

Saturday, November 2, 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM EDT

Sunday, November 3, 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM EDT

Ticket link:

https://buytickets.at/valeriedavid/1434824

Tickets: $22.00

Location

Episcopal Actors' Guild, 1 East 29th Street, NY, NY 10016, between 5th and Madison

60-minute show with mature content that includes 30-minute talkback with

special guests to follow each performance

Valerie goes beyond just performing her award-winning solo show The Pink Hulk and is truly making a difference: She raises money through The Pink Hulk performances for domestic and international cancer organizations. For this run, the shows will be accepting donations for the Comedy Cures Foundation. Valerie has also contributed to panel discussions with Theater Resources Unlimited, Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, and other organizations. Valerie nurtures and mentors solo show performers and encourages them to create their own stories, as well as providing advice and guidance on touring. She conducts improv and writing workshops for groups, including monthly for cancer patients and survivors through The Red Door Community (formerly Gilda's Club of NYC). Valerie is also a member of Broadway Hearts, where she is part of the Broadway community performing weekly virtual singalongs at children's hospitals nationwide to bring smiles and joy to children in need.

The Pink Hulk has garnered rave reviews and won several awards. Valerie recently came back from The Power of PINK Summit and the NOW Honoree Awards in Las Vegas, where she received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her patient advocacy work with The Pink Hulk, as well as The Pink Conqueror Award.

"My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of hope and empowerment," Valerie said. "Its motto: After all, a cancer diagnosis means only one thing: Time to get laid!"

About The Pink Hulk

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls", she takes them out for one last hurrah. And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! This sexy, adventurous solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a 3-time cancer survivor. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives! With plenty of humor-guaranteed!

Valerie "hulked out" on cancer; after her first two bouts with cancer-Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1999 and then breast cancer in 2014/2015. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time Stage IV metastatic. As of April 2019, she has beaten cancer again and has continued to beat it.

Valerie reactivated her superhero within, and exactly five months after receiving oral medication-no surgery, no radiation, no chemotherapy, Valerie no longer has active disease. There is no trace of her cancer. Her solo play is a celebration of being comfortable in one's own skin, of embracing and accepting one's own body-no matter the shape or size. Her comical take is funny, emotional, and inspiring. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to the power of our own inner superheroes-to never give up and always have hope!

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into over 60 festivals and performance engagements, performed in 25 cities in the U.S. and abroad including England, Finland, Sweden and Iceland, portraying over 20 different characters onstage. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to never giving up! The Pink Hulk has been featured on TV, radio, in publications and on podcasts, including NBC 4 New York, CBS, FOX, amNY, Heal magazine, The IndyStar, Breast Friends Cancer Support Radio Network, Mia's World, First Online With Fran, The Crisis Help Show, the Jim Masters Show! Live, Tamara L. Hunter's Service Hero Show and Reykjavik Fringe Festival podcast.

Valerie is also an improviser, writer, editor and motivational speaker. She is a published writer, including in the MSK Visible Ink Writing Program Anthologies, Cure Today, and Broadway World, and her poem, The Coronavirus & Metastatic Cancer Spoken Word Poetry, was published in The Collection by Open Doors NYC. She is currently developing her new solo show Baggage from BaghDAD: Becoming My Father's Daughter about her dad and his family fleeing Iraq in 1941 from religious persecution-and how their survival shaped who she is today. For more info on Valerie and her show, visit https://pinkhulkplay.com/.

