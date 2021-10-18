VIDEO: Isaac Sutton & DeLaney Westfall Release 'It Had To Be You' Celebrating Return to the NYC Stage

In celebration of their upcoming return to the NYC stage with "Broadway Israel" on October 24 , after a long forced Covid break, Isaac Sutton is presenting a special video duet performance of "It Had to Be You" with Broadway Star DeLaney Westfall.

Watch below!

This special duet version was recorded at Threshold Recording Studios in NYC & TanTan Studios in Israel. International theatre and concert star Isaac Sutton welcomed Broadway's DeLaney Westfall in March 2019 for a joint concert tour in Israel, following their sold out performances at Feinstein's/54 Below and in celebration of Israel's 70th anniversary. This video performance of "It Had to Be You" also includes footage from that joint concert tour, entitled "Broadway Israel", as captured by Israeli videographer Tami Shaham.

Isaac Sutton, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, will be returning to NYC with "Broadway Israel" for the first time since Covid on Sunday, October 24 at The Green Room 42 and will reunite with two Broadway Stars- DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Beautiful, Sweeney Todd) and Amanda Jane Cooper -Broadway's 15th Anniversary Glinda and one of the longest running 'Glindas' in WICKED's history.

This celebration of Classic Broadway will mark their first concert appearance in NYC and their first reunion since their joint concert tours in Israel.