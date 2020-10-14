Untitled Theater Company No. 61 to Release Audio Drama Podcast THE RESISTABLE RISE OF J.R. BRINKLEY

The drama tells the true story of J. R. Brinkley, a quack doctor from the 1920’s who became rich from his cure for impotence.

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 will be releasing its first ever audio drama podcast, The Resistible Rise of J. R. Brinkley. Originally presented onstage as part of the 2018 Fringe Festival, this is a political satire in a Brechtian mode. It will be hosted by Dan Butler (known best for his role of Bulldog on Frasier and his work with the LAByrinth Theater Company), and Brinkley will be played by Tony Torn (known for his work with downtown luminaries such as Richard Foreman and Reza Abdoh).

The drama tells the true story of J. R. Brinkley, a quack doctor from the 1920's who became rich from his cure for impotence: surgically implanting goat testicles. He then started his own radio station and became a major early advocate for country music, starting the careers of such stars as The Carter Family and Gene Autry. When the newly formed American Medical Association took away his license, he switched gears and went into politics, running a highly successful campaign for governor of Kansas. An examination of American character and one of the first politicians who tried to Make America Great.

The play features early country music classics, with altered lyrics, dating from the time when country was just evolving from hillbilly music. Each episode is followed by a short interview with an expert on the history explored.

Written and directed by Edward Einhorn, who wrote and directed The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein, made a Critics Pick in The New York Times by their co-chief reviewer, Jesse Green. With Craig Anderson, John Blaylock, John Bronston, Joshua Wolf Coleman, Jason Harris, Julia Hoffmann, Jenny Lee Mitchell, and Maxwell Zener. Music arranged by Tom Berger, music directed by Richard Philbin, and sound design by Josh Samuels.

The release on Monday, October 26 will also include a live Zoom listening party at 7pm, for those who want to attend. Details can be found on untitledtheater.com.

Photo Credit: Leanne Brown

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You