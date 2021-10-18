Treehouse Shakers Presents FLUTTER A Discover Play About the Seasons for Babies & Toddlers

Treehouse Shakers' returns to Live Performances with Flutter, a new play for babies ages 6-18 months and their caregivers, is a stunning new discovery play that introduces the very young to the four seasons.

Conceived and written by Mara McEwin, with choreography by Emily Bunning, the piece is performed by three performers, who are the dancers, puppeteers and play-makers. Flutter explores the seasons through a sensory experiential journey of visuals, sounds, objects, some language, and an open concept of play. Using a non-traditional theatrical set-up, the audience is immediately transformed into a nurturing and welcoming space created by the feeling and ambience of the piece.

As the piece begins, caregivers and babies are seated in the round, with the performance in the center. Using original music creates the seasons' tone, and ambience; music being the first language for the very young mind. Babies and toddlers will have the freedom to crawl, walk, and move within the space, investigate hands-on textures, crawl and climb while experiencing the language/sounds/music and engaging visuals.

Join Treehouse Shakers' for this delightful new performance for babies and their grownups, that will be sure to create lasting memories.

For more information visit http://www.treehouseshakers.com.