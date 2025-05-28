Tickets Now On Sale For Carl Holder's OUT OF ORDER At East Village Basement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for the New York premiere of Out of Order, an interactive parlor game written and performed by Carl Holder, developed with and directed by Skylar Fox. The show will be presented by Most Unwanted Productions at East Village Basement, June 27-July 23.

Out of Order is a high-stakes game of emotional Russian Roulette, performed in an intimate space for only 30 people at a time. Carl's fate rests inside the hands of the audience, and a giant bowl of index cards. Each card, pulled at random, holds a task designed to test his grit, his ingenuity, his emotional resilience, and his willingness to be humiliated. No two performances are ever the same.

Performances are scheduled on: Friday, June 27 at 8pm, Saturday, June 28 at 8pm, Sunday, June 29 at 8pm, Monday, June 30 at 8pm, Tuesday, July 1 at 8pm (Press Preview), Wednesday, July 2 at 8pm (Press Preview), Thursday, July 3 at 8pm (Opening Night), Saturday July 5 at 5pm & 8pm, Sunday, July 6 at 8pm, Monday, July 7 at 7pm, Tuesday, July 8 at 7pm, Thursday, July 10 at 7pm, Friday, July 11 at 8pm, Saturday, July 12 at 5pm & 8pm, Sunday, July 13 at 5pm, Monday, July 14 at 7pm, Tuesday, July 15 at 7pm Thursday, July 17 at 7pm, Friday, July 18 at 8pm, Saturday, July 19 at 5pm & 8pmm Sunday, July 20 at 5pm, Monday, July 21 at 7pm, and Tuesday, July 22 at 7pm.

