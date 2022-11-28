Theatre East's 5X5 Drama Series Returns This Week
Five commissioned short plays, all celebrating the perfection and endless possibilities found on an empty stage.
Five commissioned short plays, all celebrating the perfection and endless possibilities found on an empty stage. This intimate performance is a truly unique New York experience.
The five plays include AFTER EDEN by Jeff Athey, directed by Andrea Huckaba, and featuring Jeff Gorcyca, Benedetta Spinetti, and Emma Vierheilig, STAR CHILD BLUES by Oliver Palmer, directed by Jeff Whitted, and featuring Tom Green, Chapman Hyatt, Mike McNulty, and Matthew Napoli, (GHOST) LIGHT by travis tate, directed by Caterina Nonis, featuring Herb Benjamin, Erin Despanie, and Toni Kwadzogah, BARRIER ISLANDS by Adam Kraar, directed by Avery Banks, featuring Caroline Jewell and Christa Kimlicko Jones, and CRAFT by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, directed by Tony M. Williams II, featuring Judson Jones and Rachel Towne. The plays will be presented live and in person at Theatre East's new artistic home in LIC. All five playwrights are members of Theatre East's Writer's Room, a program founded in 2020 where writers and actors work together to workshop new works for the stage.
The series was founded in 2016 to bring great new plays beyond the footlights and into nontraditional spaces like breweries, rooftops, and taverns to provide an immersive and unique audience experience. Beginning in 2021, the series moved into the theater, but the spirit of creating theatre that can be performed anywhere continues. Fulfilling one of the company's core beliefs to make theatre more accessible to all, tickets are available on a suggested donation basis.
The 2022 5X5 Drama Series kicks off on November 30th. For more information, visit www.theatreeast.org.
More Hot Stories For You
November 26, 2022
To celebrate their 5th year creating immersive theater in New York and beyond, Witness is throwing their first-ever party to toast to their anniversary and raise funds for future immersive projects. The party will take place at 7:00pm at Wild East Brewing Co. in Gowanus.
Premiere of FLIGHT DELAY By Peter Anderegg Will Open at The Tank Next Week
November 25, 2022
On December 1st Thisbe Theater Company opens Peter Anderegg's Flight Delay directed by Kelly Morgan at The Tank. The production runs until the 18th at 312 West 36th Street in New York City.
LEAVES by Victor Vauban Jr. to be Presented at Teatro LATEA in December
November 23, 2022
'LEAVES” by Victor Vauban Jr. will be presented at Teatro LATEA Nov.30th, Dec. 2nd & 4th. The primary themes of this play include assimilation, colorism, the importance of family and mental health.
Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute to Host Fundraising Gala in December
November 22, 2022
Vangeline Theater has announced a Fundraising Gala on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 8pm at Temple NYC, Brooklyn. Proceeds from the gala will support sending dancers to Houston, Texas, from February 6-10, 2023 to make history conducting a pilot study for The Slowest Wave - the first neuroscientific study of Butoh.
KWANZAA: A REGENERATION CELEBRATION Returns In-Person at The Apollo
November 22, 2022
The Apollo announced today its annual Kwanzaa celebration, which returns in-person for the first time in two years, offering attendees the opportunity to experience the cultural importance and collective Black joy that characterize the holiday.