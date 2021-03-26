Theater in the Street: Producers Circle Presents RUN AWAY PRINCESS

In a move that brings live theater to the people when they can't come inside and sit down, The Gene Frankel Theatre and The Producers Circle will present a window-box production of Mary Goggin's multiple award-winning solo work, "Runaway Princess, a Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness."

"Runaway Princess..." will play three Sundays this spring in the showcase window at 24 Bond Street, NYC, the location of the historic Gene Frankel Theatre.

The audience will be able to attend the show from the sidewalk outside the theater. The dates are: April 18, 25 and May 2nd at 3:PM EST. The performances will help benefit the Gene Frankel Theatre, which has been unable to operate its performance and rehearsal spaces since March 2020.

"Blew me away. Rowdy, irreverent, salacious, gracious, insightful, riveting. "

Malachy McCourt, Author and Actor, Irish American Writers and Artists

In "Runaway Princess..." Goggin, a writer/actor and former professional call girl, shares a true story of Irish Catholicism, sex and addiction, and eventual redemption. The tale is laced with humor and pathos and a multitude of characters she encountered along the way to ultimately finding joy. "Runaway Princess," directed by Dan Ruth, swept up three 2018 United Solo awards (Best Storyteller, Solo Critics Choice, Best Seller), before its sensational run at Galway Fringe in 2019. The show won the "Fringiest" Award at the Baltimore Fringe in 2019.

There is a suggested donation of $20.