Theater For The New City Will Present TILTED AXES: CIRCLE WITH NO CENTER in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater for the New City, led by Executive Director Crystal Field, will present Tilted Axes: Circle With No Center, a groundbreaking theatrical event combining music, movement, and visuals. Performances will take place October 2–5, 2025 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, NYC.

Created by composer and performer Patrick Grant, Circle With No Center transforms the stage into a shifting landscape where musicians on mobile electric guitars and percussion move in choreographed formations. The performance blurs the lines between concert, dance, and immersive theater, inviting audiences into a living, breathing sound environment that is part ritual, part procession, and entirely unique.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, October 2 – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, October 3 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 4 – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 5 – 3:00 p.m.

Creative Team & Cast

Produced by Peppergreen Media, with music by Patrick Grant and Tilted Axes composers, and choreography by Christopher Caines. Recorded and sequenced elements are produced by Jeremy Nesse and Patrick Grant.

Performers include Angela Babin, Diego Retana, Elisa Corona Aguilar, Gene Ardor, Jeremy Nesse, Jim Lee, John Ferrari, Patrick Grant, and Vince Caiafa.

About Tilted Axes

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is an innovative performance ensemble that takes music off the stage and into unconventional spaces—streets, galleries, museums, and theaters. With amplified sound, choreography, and public engagement, Tilted Axes turns each performance into a site-specific event.

For more information, visit tiltedaxes.com.