Theater For The New City Presents World Premiere of SOMETIME CHILD: A RECLAMATION AND A REDEMPTION

"Sometime Child: a Reclamation and a Redemption" by Richard Bruce is a tale of a unique relationship between a successful divorce lawyer and two young, troubled but gifted "at risk" youths who have mugged him. Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., will present the play's world premiere February 10 to 20, directed by Erik Oleson.

The play begins when a successful lawyer named John is mugged by two high school dropouts. He wakes up in the hospital only to find that one of his assailants, a young man named Clarence, works as a janitor on the night shift. Partly to distract himself from his pain and partly from a growing admiration for the youth, the lawyer becomes his mentor. He subsequently provides an educational scholarship for the young man. Clarence thrives in the mentorship, but uneasily: he fears being exposed for his role in the holdup.

After his recovery, John ironically becomes a pro-bono lawyer for Bobby, who was Clarence's meaner, more conniving partner in the mugging. Bobby stands trial for a warehouse robbery, for which he is convicted. Subsequently on parole, he seeks out the author whose "you can change your life" letters have inspired him. The complication is: the inspiring writer was John! We watch as their unusual relationships fill the gaps in all three men's lives. There are life lessons to be found in this play about clashing cultures and the unlikely friendships that can break down socio-economic and racial divides.

Playwright Richard Bruce grew up in a low income family in Syracuse, but thanks to ambition and excellent communication skills, he enjoyed a successful 49 year career on Wall Street. The theme of his writings is that no child gets to choose their parents or the environment they are born into, but with the proper support, they can all succeed in life. He characterizes himself as "an obsessive volunteer," meaning that he thrives on small acts of kindness. Also big ones: serving twelve years on the Board of the local Hospital and as a repeated sponsor in Student Sponsored Partners (https://sspnyc.org), a nonprofit that gives at-risk students in New York City the opportunity to receive a quality private high school education with financial support from a sponsor and the guidance of a mentor. Since its founding in 1986, this organization has placed more than 1,100 students at 23 high schools across the city. "Sometime Child..." celebrates its activist philosophy along with the human value of at-risk youth, the satisfaction of mentoring them, and the joy of breaking down racial and socio-economic divides with personal commitment.

Mr. Bruce developed the play in two staged readings that were directed by TV producer, comedy writer, comedian, actor and film critic Bill McCuddy.

Mark Weils plays John, the lawyer. Walker Clermont plays Clarence, the hospital janitor. Dennis Blair plays Bobby, the petty criminal. Nancy Evans plays John's secretary. Asia Kaleem plays a judge and a nurse. Maxim Bouffard, Roberto Tolentino and Janet Kilonzo form the play's chorus, a boisterous group of teens of mixed race. Stage Manager is Michael Durgavich. Set design is by Mark Marcante.

Director Eric Oleson is a Brooklyn-based actor, director and educator. His NYC directing credits include "SUV: The Musical!" and "Murder at the Food Coop" for the NYC International Fringe Festival. As an actor, he has performed for UTC #16, the Guerrilla Shakespeare Project, and the Metropolitan Playhouse, and regionally at Arena Stage and the Shakespeare Theater in D.C., among others. He holds an MFA in Directing from Boston University.

Richard Bruce writes, "Theater for the New City has afforded me the opportunity that is the dream of every new playwright: to have my first play fully produced in a real run in a professional setting. This is helping me acquire confidence to engage society and its problems theatrically, and to search for new ways to express myself. I am extremely grateful that Crystal Field has given me this chance."