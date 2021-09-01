The Tank to Present Hitcher Encounters' TRANSIENCE - An Interactive Phone Call Experience

The Tank, in association with Hitcher Encounters and stage@leeds, will present Transience, a one-on-one, interactive phone call experience personalized for every audience member. Transience will be available from September 13 - October 4, 2021 across the globe via a WhatsApp voice call. For tickets and more information, visit https://thetanknyc.org/cybertank-calendar/hitcher.

Comprising a one-to-one phone call, Transience whisks its audience onto a suspense-filled bespoke adventure to find a missing artifact in a game that has been lost for years. Hitcher Encounters' newly curated intimate performance invites you to dial in to choose your own adventure and plunge into transience. Transience is made to be experienced in your own time and space.

"Transience is a thrill-seeking, gut-lurching adventure that involves only your choices and your phone," said Ellie Cansdale, Hitcher Encounters Co-Artistic Director. "Co-creating this show has been an incredible journey, and I am eager to share it with you, our callers."

Run by four ambitious young women based in Leeds, UK, Hitcher Encounters was inspired by the lack of connection during lockdown and wanted to explore human trust and interaction through digital technology. When deprived of the luxury of a studio space during lockdown, the directors turned to Zoom video calls and Google Suite to bring their company to life.

Transience is created and performed by the team at Hitcher Encounters, which includes Co-Artistic Directors Arathi Suresh, Hetty Bater, Ellie Cansdale and Grace Wilkinson.

Performances are for a single listener with a live performer via telephone. Limited tickets are available September 13 - October 2nd. The performance schedule is as follows: Mondays - Fridays from 2pm - 6pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am - 3pm. Please click here for a full calendar.