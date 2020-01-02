The Shrill Collective Reimagines A Classic With TRIFLES

The Shrill Collective will ring in the new decade with their tenth production, a reimagining of the play TRIFLES, by proto-feminist playwright Susan Glaspell.

First performed in 1916, the one-act drama tells the story of two women faced with the decision of whether to uphold the law, or protect one of their own. Glaspell's compact and emotionally-charged work delivers a vivid portrait of rural life at the turn of the century, and brings the hardships silently borne by women to the forefront. The Shrill Collective expands upon the original text, interweaving folk music and giving voice to the play's unseen central figure, Minnie Wright.

With Direction by Ashley Croce (Hartford Stages) and Music Direction by Chelsea Feltman (art rock band Ecce Shnak), TRIFLES features a cast of Broadway and Shrill alum actors. Leading the cast is Lynda DeFuria as Minnie (KINKY BOOTS National Tour), Kristina Cole as Mrs. Peters (NBC's THE BLACKLIST), and Allison Wilkes as Mrs. Hales (MCS's THE WALLS). Rounding out the cast is James May as Hale (KINKY BOOTS National/International Tour), Marty Lawson (KING KONG Broadway) as County Attorney, Will Perez as Sheriff (Willboard One Hit Wonders), and Chelsea Feltman, Sarah Murdoch (Strawberry One Act Fest Award Winner, Best Actress), and Annie Sherman (THE KING AND I National Tour) as the Nebraska Nightingales.

The creative team includes Assistant Direction & Stage Management by Hannah Seusy, Costume Design by Caycee Black, Lighting Design by Brando Kress, Lead Producing by Kristina Cole, Marketing & PR by Lynda DeFuria, and Assistant Marketing by Katie Bianchi.

The show runs for two weekends at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Williamsburg. 334 South 5th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 (Subway J/M to Marcy Avenue)

January 16, 17, 18, & 23, 24, 25 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now and available at www.TheShrillCollective.com

Performances will benefit the The Lower Eastside Girls Club of New York, a community-based organization that works to overcome the fragmentation of youth services by creating a 'whole-girl' approach; emphasizing curiosity, poise, happiness, resiliency, compassion, health and job readiness.

The Shrill Collective, now in its 3rd year, seeks to effect civic, social, and economic change through the union of activism and performing arts by supporting artists who are women, non binary, and other marginalized genders. We believe that by giving women and non-binary artists an elevated platform to share their unique artistic perspective and experiences, we can transform a pipeline that has traditionally favored cis male storytelling. By pairing these stories with local changemaking organizations, we hope to advance social, political, and economic justice and equity. Women's Voices. Amplified.





