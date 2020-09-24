The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Closes Out September With Veteran Actor Keith David

Classes take place every Saturday morning at 10 AM PST via Zoom Webinar.

The Richard Lawson Studios Self Tape Master Class Series closes out September with veteran actor Keith David. Classes take place every Saturday morning at 10 AM PST via Zoom Webinar.

Richard Lawson Studios (RLS) was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.

On September 26th, Master Teacher Richard Lawson will be joined by actor Keith David. Ten actors will be given the opportunity to have their self-tape auditions be assessed and redirected by Mr. Lawson and Mr. David.

Keith David is a classically trained actor who's a three-time Emmy Award winner (six nominations), and Tony Award nominee. He currently stars in Greenleaf on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network. He co-starred with Chadwick Boseman in 21 Bridges, which was in theaters last year. In late 2020, Keith will be seen in the feature Horizon Line with Allison Williams (Get Out). He's in the midst of filming Black as Night, a Blumhouse anthology series for Amazon.

Keith's work as a voice actor has made him a household name. His rich and powerful voice has been featured in national commercials, award shows, documentaries, video games and animation. His work in narration has earned him three Emmys for Ken Burns' Jackie Robinson, The War and Unforgivable Blackness - The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson. Some of his other voice acting credits include countless fan favorites such as Rick & Morty, Gargoyles, Bojack Horseman, Adventure Time and Spawn.

In a major coup for Mortal Kombat, Keith re-creates the character of Spawn in the recent update of the classic video game. Other appearances include the Halo series (games 2,3 and 5), the Saints Row series (games 1, 2 and 4) as well as the Mass Effect series (games 1,2 and 3).

On the big screen, Keith has appeared in the hit comedy feature film Night School with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. He also starred in Tales from the Hood 2, the sequel to the ground-breaking original horror film by Spike Lee. His film credits include Academy Award winners Crash and Platoon. He is widely recognized for appearing in the highly-acclaimed films Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Requiem for a Dream, Men at Work, They Live, There's Something About Mary and The Thing.

Other recent TV credits include NCIS: New Orleans, Black-ish, MacGyver, and Fresh off the Boat. Earlier credits include Community, ER, Enlisted, and Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. On Broadway, Keith starred in August Wilson's Seven Guitars and Jelly's Last Jam, for which he garnered a Tony Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical.

In addition to his versatile acting and voiceover work, Keith is also a remarkable singer. He's been touring in two shows - Too Marvelous for Words, a tribute to the legendary singer Nat King Cole, and a tribute to Joe Williams, Here's to Life.

This event has two enrollment tiers:

Working actors: $55 (10 slots available)

Observing Students: $20

Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: rlskeithdavid.eventbrite.com

For Further Information

registration@richardlawsonstudios.com

Phone (US): 818-793-8767

Twitter & Instagram: @RL_Studios

Facebook: facebook.com/richardlawsonstudios

www.richardlawsonstudios.com

