The Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy Presents HELLO GORGEOUS: AN HOUR OR SO WITH FANNY BRICE

HELLO GORGEOUS will be presented Monday, December 21. 2020 7:00PM to 8:15PM.

The Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy will present Hello Gorgeous: An hour or so with Fanny Brice - The Consummate performer! A New talk on Zoom on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 7:00 PM to 8:15PM on Zoom.

You may remember her as the creator and star of the top-rated radio comedy series The Baby Snooks Show, or you may know her only from Barbara Streisand's portrayal in "Funny Girl", but she was a popular and influential American comedienne, singer, theatre and film actress, who made many stage, radio and film appearances. She could do it all: sing, dance, act, and most especially make you laugh.

Fanny started in burlesque and wound up as one of the most famous performers of her time. Despite her efforts to succeed as a serious actress and singer, Brice -who spoke no Yiddish - rose to stardom performing comedy with a Yiddish accent.

Join us as we take a short tour though her life - from her early days in the tenements on The Lower East Side, through her rise to stardom. We will cover her 3 failed marriages to Frank White, Nicky Arnstein, and Billy Rose, and her success as a performer in the Ziegfeld Follies, and ultimately as a family entertainer.

Telling the tale of this storied woman will be Dr. Sharon Keller. Sharon earned her doctorate at NYU in the Department of Hebrew and Judaic Studies in the area of Bible and the Ancient Near East and is currently on the Classics faculty at Hofstra University. Her academic interests include the literature, history, art and archeology of the Ancient Mediterranean World. At Hofstra Sharon teaches courses as diverse as "Magic, Miracle, and Medicine in the Ancient World," "History of the Ancient Levant," and "Greco-Roman Comedy."

Sharon has written and edited numerous scholarly articles and academic books most of which relate to the interplay between biblical Israel and ancient Egypt. Her most popular book, Jews: A Treasury of Art and Literature was awarded the prestigious National Jewish Book Award.

Price is $5PP for a minimum required ticket, and registrants have the option to buy donation tickets for $10, $18 and $25

Tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hello-gorgeous-an-hour-or-so-with-fanny-brice-a-talk-on-zoom-tickets-128784330399

