The Fresh Fruit Festival to Revive 10-Minute LGBTQ Play Contest

The Fresh Fruit Festival will present the return of their original 10-Minute LGBTQ Play Contest. Event will be Friday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m. at WOW Theatre, 59 East 4th Street, 4th Floor, New York City (buzzer #6).

From over 100 entries received for Fresh Fruit Festival's celebrated 10-Minute LGBTQ Short Play Contest, sixteen Semi-finalists (Eight new plays per-night) will be chosen.

Winners will be decided by the audiences of both events.

The winning Eight Finalists will receive a cash award and will be presented, Monday, April 22 through Sunday, May 5 at the annual Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage New Works Festival at the Wild Project 195 East 3rd Street, New York City presented by ALL OUT ARTS, a NY non-profit arts & education organization dedicated to "Fighting Prejudice Through the Arts."

The Fresh Fruit Festival encompasses theater, performance, poetry, comedy, spoken word, music, dance, visual arts and some talents that defy categorization. Artists come from around the city, nation and around the world. Australia, Canada, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, San Diego, France, Maui, Israel, Italy, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and all of New York City's boroughs and suburbs have been represented. We offer local artists generous stipends and technical help through the generosity of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Performers of all racial and many ethnic backgrounds, sexuality, and gender orientations fill Fresh Fruit's stages. African-, Caribbean-, Chinese-, East Indian-, Filipino-, Hispanic-, Japanese-, Korean-, Native-, and even unhyphenated Americans were among groups represented in their festivals.

Many of the Festival's productions have gone on to commercial runs. Festival performers have been recognized with IT, OOBR, G.L.A.A.D, and Theatermania "Best Documentary" awards.

Notably, the work of Lesbian and Transgender artists was represented in proportions more representative of their numbers in the LGBTQ community than is usually seen in such events. Its audiences are equally diverse.