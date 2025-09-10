The Avenir Reveals Art & Culture Partnerships For Proposed Casino Complex On Manhattan's West Side

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Silverstein Properties, Rush Street Gaming, and Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment revealed partnerships with non-profit arts and culture organizations Silver Art Projects and NYC Culture Club along with its commitment to showcase local artists as part of The Avenir, a mixed-use complex proposed for Manhattan's Far West Side.

Should it be awarded a casino license, The Avenir will display and promote the work of local artists BOOGIEREZ, Kerry Irvine, and those artists affiliated with Silver Art Projects and NYC Culture Club throughout the entire building and in the community gallery space located on the ground floor's 11th Avenue side. In addition, Silver Art Projects and NYC Culture Club will curate a robust program of free public art lectures and cultural and educational events for the community.

“Silverstein Properties will continue its extensive history of supporting local artists at The Avenir,” said Lisa Silverstein, Chief Executive Officer, Silverstein Properties. “We have provided free studio space at the World Trade Center for dozens of artists over the years. Art adds an exciting dimension to our lives and everything we do. This initiative at The Avenir, and the many others we support, ensures that artists remain an integral part of the fabric of New York City.”

The Avenir's partners have long prioritized supporting art and artists through their business operations and philanthropic contributions.

The Bluhm Family, owners of Rush Street Gaming, have been longtime investors in the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum of Natural History, the Steppenwolf Theater, and the Chicago Children's Choir. Since he was elected to the board of the Whitney Museum in New York City in 2003, Neil Bluhm has been an integral member, serving in various roles as Vice Chairman, President, and Co-Chairman. The Bluhm family was instrumental in the Whitney's move to Downtown Manhattan in 2015. The museum's fifth floor features the Neil Bluhm Family Galleries.

The Silverstein Family's dedication to public art began in 1987 with the original Seven World Trade Center, which featured works by renowned artists including Al Held, Roy Lichtenstein, Ross Bleckner, and Louise Nevelson. Following 9/11, this commitment to artistic excellence has played an integral role in the site's rebuilding, with art being incorporated from the earliest stages of design through completion. Today, the World Trade Center features installations by leading contemporary artists throughout its buildings and public spaces.

The Silverstein Family continues to expand its support for the arts through innovative programs that engage local communities and artists. These efforts reflect the company's ongoing commitment to ensuring that art remains an essential component of Lower Manhattan's revitalization and cultural identity. In 2018, BOOGIEREZ, along with other artists, were invited by Silverstein Properties and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to enhance the aesthetics of the World Trade Center's campus by creating murals on the large metal structure housing cooling and operating equipment. Kerry Irvine, an abstract expressionist painter, has been working on the top floor of 3 World Trade Center, as part of Silverstein's commitment to provide artists with studio space free of charge.

The World Trade Center campus has become an incubator for emerging talent through another Silverstein-sponsored program, Silver Art Projects, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit art organization that provides artists with a free year-long residency with studio space, mentorship, and professional development resources on the 28th floor of 4 World Trade Center. Now in its fifth cohort cycle, Silver Art Projects has supported more than 150 visual artists, spanning genres, styles, and mediums. In a short time, the program has established itself as a premier model to champion the careers of emerging artists, including dedicated spots for justice-impacted individuals.

“We are delighted with the prospect of expanding the reach of Silver Art and the inspirational impact of our artists to The Avenir and surrounding West Side community,” said Gregory Alan Thornbury, Ph.D, who has served as Executive Director of Silver Arts since 2023.

In 2021, Parker and Clayton Calvert launched NYC Culture Club, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization offering opportunities for curators and artists to host exhibitions, free of charge and commission at the World Trade Center's Oculus, in collaboration with the Port Authority of NY & NJ, Silverstein Properties and Westfield. NYC Culture Club has welcomed over 190,000 visitors to 44 exhibitions featuring over 500 artists, 40 curators, and 9 nonprofit partners. They have hosted campaigns on every digital display at the WTC, as well as public art displays on the campus of the World Trade Center.

“Our goal with NYC Culture Club is to be a safe haven for creatives and curators, empower artists and provide visitors with thought-provoking exhibitions in a welcoming setting,” said Clayton Calvert, co-Founder of NYC Culture Club. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to bring our mission to The Avenir.”

The Avenir has already kicked off its celebration of art and artists by commissioning local artists to paint murals on the construction fence surrounding the proposed development site.