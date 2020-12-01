ThEM Announces AI-Generated Readings And Audio Drama Double Feature

Theatre of the Electric Mouth (ThEM) brings you special holiday double features - a dual audio drama release and dueling AI-generated script readings. Just in time for the holidays, BIRDBRAINED and Train Dogs take family meals and sitcom tropes to truly absurd conclusions.

BIRDBRAINED is like David Lynch's reboot of Leave it to Beaver. A seemingly typical mid-century American family sits down to dinner. A Daddy looks his beautifully beaked baby b(oy)ird in the eyes and sees all those pieces of himself he loathes most while a Mommy tries her best to care for both her special boys. To what lengths will this family go to maintain Daddy's illusion of normalcy?

Somewhere between a Pinter play and accidentally doing PCP, Train Dogs starts with a breakfast of spectacular toast, the faded memory of a murderous mountain train ride, and the hell of endless telephones. Memories are mashed up, the past is confounded, and the present is confused. We can't be sure anything is real, except the toast.

To complement our audio drama double feature, ThEM continues From the Electric Mouth: a reading series of AI-generated scripts with 2 dueling live streams. We've fed our neural net a sumptuous feast of classic sitcoms scripts, and it regurgitated an absurdist masterpiece. We've assembled two production teams to tackle the script with totally different concepts and battle it out for the highest histrionics.

Learn more about Theatre of the Electric Mouth.

