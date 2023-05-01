Teatro Grattacielo Announces Free Performance Of DON GIOVANNI

Teatro Grattacielo presents a free performance of Mozart's Don Giovanni at the Riverside Theater at 91 Claremont Avenue, NYC on June 17, 2023 at 7:30pm. Made possible thanks to generous support by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation, the performance is open to schools and underprivileged & underserved communities in NYC. For more information and to make a reservation, please email: stefanoskoroneos@grattacielo.org.

One of Teatro Grattacielo's most integral missions is to educate and introduce youth and young artists to opera and the arts through active participation, and to expand the audience for all opera through education and community outreach programs. This performance is part of Teatro Grattacielo's educational intergenerational program called "Creative Tableux" and is part of Teatro Grattacielo's production of Don Giovanni that will premiere on June 16.

"We are most grateful to the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation for their generous support and for the opportunity to pursue one of our core missions- to introduce new audiences to the life-transforming experience of opera and live performance," said Executive and Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos.

The run time of the show is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 30-minute intermission.

With a special combination of great young singers, provocative staging and projections, Teatro Grattacielo and Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy young artists program present Mozart's arguably greatest opera, Don Giovanni. Updated as a celebration of Spanish sic-kitsch set in '90s replete with air couches, Chanel clothes and lots of jewels, this production is a dedication to Spanish cinematographer Pedro Almodovar and Cuban Bolero singer La Lupe. On the stage will be neon bull sculptures, a five-piece couch covered with Piet Mondian fabric, and lots of gazpacho. The performers will be driven by their most inner desires and fears, living their lives in a continued state of suspension. A suspension of time. A suspension of senses. In a '90s Spain, where food, sex and pop culture are a way of expression.

Conductor: Jason Tramm, Director: Stefanos Koroneos, Set Designer: Tasos Protopsaltou, Costume Designers: Tasos Protopsaltou & Sara Beth Pearson, Lighting Designer: Matthew Deinhart, Poster Designer: Ricardo Monge

Cast: Enes Pektas, Lucas Bouk, and Ashton Jones as Don Giovanni; Logan Dooley as Leporello; William Mouat and Rick Agster as Commendatore; Sara Kennedy, Ashia Barnes, and Stephanie Rivero as Donna Anna; Juan José Beltrán Carmona and Pedro Barrera as Don Ottavio; Kathleen Echols, Eun Byoul Song, and Stephanie Lorenz as Donna Elvira; Seongeun Luna Park, Alana Sha'I, and Taylor Consiglio as Zerlina; Minki Hong as Masetto, and Omar Howard as Miss Shangay Lily.

Teatro Grattacielo's mission is to promote performances from an Italian operatic repertoire rarely heard in the U.S which accompanies a season of classic operatic titles. Through performances in New York City, strategic national and international collaborations and educational outreach, Teatro Grattacielo promotes artists and the appreciation of operatic traditions with an eye on innovation, multi-media arts and inclusivity.

For more information, visit https://grattacielo.org/about/mission-statement.