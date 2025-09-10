Teatro Círculo To Open Its 2025-26 Season With LA MONJA ALFEREZ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro Círculo, one of New York City's leading Spanish-language theatre companies - known for its creative staging of classical and contemporary works - presents from October 17 to November 2, 2025 'La monja alférez' (The Lieutenant Nun) by Juan Ruiz de Alarcón, an extraordinary play that challenged the idea of gender conformity 400 years ago.

When President Trump issued his Executive Order declaring transgender soldiers, "not in the best interest of the Service of the Militaries...and not consistent with the interests of national security," José Cheo Oliveras, the Founding Artistic Director of Teatro Círculo, knew which play he would choose to open the company's 2025-26 Season.

"I have always been drawn to the Golden Age Classics, because many addressed political oppression, wealth disparity, and women's agency," explains Oliveras. "The story of Catalina de Erauso has fascinated people for centuries because the central character openly challenged gender norms.When the President refused to allow thousands of transgender soldiers to serve their country, I realized we needed to present La monja alférez."

Director Daniel Alonso de Santos, who also adapted this 17th Century Spanish Golden Age play with Germán Vega García-Luengos, reimagines 'La monja alférez' as a play within a play set in a piano bar in present day New York City. The MC, a nonbinary pianist and opera singer, that tells the powerful true story of Catalina de Erauso (Guzmán), who fled a convent disguised as a man, sailed to the Americas, and became a decorated soldier.

The international cast and design team they together hold more than 35 awards in Spanish language theater, including María Fontanals as Guzmán, Sandra Gumuzzio as Doña Ana, Gerardo Gudiño as Don Diego, Eva Cristina Vásquez as Inés, Fernando Gazzaniga as Machín, Mario Mattei as Nuevo Cid, Jei Fabiano as the MC, and José Cheo Oliveras as Miguel de Erauso.

The creative and design team is completed with verse direction by Karmele Aranburu, Production Design by Israel Franco-Müller, Caridad del Valle is the Assistant Director and Stage Manager, Kareliz Michelle De Jesús is the Hair & Makeup Designer, with original music by Jei Fabiano, and fight choreography by Mario Mattei.

In the summer of 2024, the production toured to Spain's prestigious Golden Age Theater Festivals Clásicos en Alcalá and Olmedo Clásico and now, 'La monja alferez' will have 12 performances, October 17 through November 2, 2025 at Teatro Círculo's 64 East 4th Street Mainstage Theater in Manhattan. Curtain times are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7PM, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM. Performances are in Spanish verse with overtitles in English.