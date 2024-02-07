Tanna Frederick's HANYAK Comes to United Solo Festival Next Month

United Solo Festival presents HANYAK,one woman’s transformational journey of self-discovery, love, betrayal and redemption written and performed by award-winning actress Tanna Frederick (Film: “Two Ways Home,” “Defrost,” “Irene in Time”), whose Hollywood dreams take a shocking turn. Directed by award-winning theater and film director Jenny Sullivan (Off-Bway: Weisenthal), HANYAK will be staged at the United Solo Festival on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre One at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in NYC.

In this captivating one-woman show, witness the journey of a young woman who dreams of making it big in Hollywood, only to find herself entangled in the web of a wealthy, eccentric film director. Despite their unconventional bond and striking age gap, their mutual passion for film and theater fuels their connection—until she uncovers her unwitting role in a game of lies and financial manipulation within their inner circle. As she pursues love, family, and children with the director, shattering revelations come to light which drives her into the dark realms of alcoholism and addiction. Seizing the chance to reclaim control over her life, she confronts the truth of her relationship and future, delving into her family’s legacy of deep-seated issues that have guided her choices. This poignant narrative of self-discovery, love, betrayal, and redemption is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of art. For audiences aged 18 and above.

“In HANYAK, I’m ripping off the band aid and telling a story that hopefully inspires others to share their own experiences and feel less alone,” said Frederick. “We've all got a little bit of a Hanyak in us looking for the honey and getting stung in the process. That's what makes us human. I'm so proud of anyone who survives their wounds and grows through the pain.”

The runtime is 45 minutes with no intermission.

General admission tickets are $52.50, which includes a $5.00 service charge.