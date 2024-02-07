Tanna Frederick's HANYAK Comes to United Solo Festival Next Month

HANYAK will be staged at the United Solo Festival on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre One at Theatre Row.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK Photo 1 Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK
Review: THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 at 59E59 Theaters-A Thought Provoking, Charming St Photo 2 Review: THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 at 59E59 Theaters-A Thought Provoking, Charming Story Complemented with Folk Music
Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo 3 Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA
A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF Photo 4 A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF THE NIGHT At The Tank

Tanna Frederick's HANYAK Comes to United Solo Festival Next Month

United Solo Festival presents HANYAK,one woman’s transformational journey of self-discovery, love, betrayal and redemption written and performed by award-winning actress Tanna Frederick (Film: “Two Ways Home,” “Defrost,” “Irene in Time”), whose Hollywood dreams take a shocking turn. Directed by award-winning theater and film director Jenny Sullivan (Off-Bway: Weisenthal), HANYAK will be staged at the United Solo Festival on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre One at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in NYC. 

In this captivating one-woman show, witness the journey of a young woman who dreams of making it big in Hollywood, only to find herself entangled in the web of a wealthy, eccentric film director. Despite their unconventional bond and striking age gap, their mutual passion for film and theater fuels their connection—until she uncovers her unwitting role in a game of lies and financial manipulation within their inner circle. As she pursues love, family, and children with the director, shattering revelations come to light which drives her into the dark realms of alcoholism and addiction. Seizing the chance to reclaim control over her life, she confronts the truth of her relationship and future, delving into her family’s legacy of deep-seated issues that have guided her choices. This poignant narrative of self-discovery, love, betrayal, and redemption is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of art. For audiences aged 18 and above.

“In HANYAK, I’m ripping off the band aid and telling a story that hopefully inspires others to share their own experiences and feel less alone,” said Frederick. “We've all got a little bit of a Hanyak in us looking for the honey and getting stung in the process. That's what makes us human. I'm so proud of anyone who survives their wounds and grows through the pain.”

The runtime is 45 minutes with no intermission.

General admission tickets are $52.50, which includes a $5.00 service charge.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
spit&vigor Brings ANONYMOUS To Their New Black Box Theater In Manhattan Photo
spit&vigor Brings ANONYMOUS To Their New Black Box Theater In Manhattan

After relocating to the West Village, spit&vigor presents their first show, Anonymous by Nick Thomas. Don't miss this sold-out hit!

2
Noor Theatres Highlight Reading Series Is Back For Its 10th Installment Photo
Noor Theatre's Highlight Reading Series Is Back For Its 10th Installment

Noor Theatre will present the return of the Highlight Reading Series for its 10th installment this winter. The evenings will feature Hend Ayoub's Home? Or A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness, directed by Carey Perloff; Fouad Dakwar's Fouad of Nazareth, music directed by Ben Covello, and Nikki Massoud's He Who Has Ten Thousand Horses, both directed by Sivan Battat; and Ella Boureau's Quand Tu Sors Du Feu, directed by Leyla Levi, and music directed by Laura Elkeslassy.

3
Rob Noyes New Play, ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Premieres In Queens Short Play Fest Photo
Rob Noyes' New Play, ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Premieres In Queens Short Play Fest

Playwright Rob Noyes believes that Orwell that ends well in ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY part of the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival.

4
The Anthropologists Announce Next Workshop Performances For New Play AXES, HERBS AND SATCH Photo
The Anthropologists Announce Next Workshop Performances For New Play AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS

The Anthropologists axes, herbs and satchels is a celebration of the traditional knowledge held in the Black birth worker community and a potent examination of maternal mortality. Workshop performances take place February 25-27, 2024, and are paired with a free roundtable conversation on 'The Cost of Birth' on Feb 10.

More Hot Stories For You

spit&vigor Brings ANONYMOUS To Their New Black Box Theater In Manhattanspit&vigor Brings ANONYMOUS To Their New Black Box Theater In Manhattan
Noor Theatre's Highlight Reading Series Is Back For Its 10th InstallmentNoor Theatre's Highlight Reading Series Is Back For Its 10th Installment
Rob Noyes' New Play, ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Premieres In Queens Short Play FestRob Noyes' New Play, ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Premieres In Queens Short Play Fest
The Anthropologists Announce Next Workshop Performances For New Play AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELSThe Anthropologists Announce Next Workshop Performances For New Play AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS

Videos

Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Piano Crossroads in Off-Off-Broadway Piano Crossroads
National Opera Center (2/12-2/12)Tracker
Jailbirds in Off-Off-Broadway Jailbirds
Chain Theater Company (2/09-2/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
The New Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway The New Play Festival
Zoom (2/23-3/03)Tracker
SEA LEGS in Off-Off-Broadway SEA LEGS
Pangea (2/29-3/07)
Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet in Off-Off-Broadway Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet
Mark Morris Dance Center (2/16-2/17)
Wounded in Off-Off-Broadway Wounded
SoHo Playhouse (1/24-2/11)
Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour in Off-Off-Broadway Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
North American Tour (9/22-6/30)
5BMF Presents PEDRO GIRAUDO TANGO QUARTET in Off-Off-Broadway 5BMF Presents PEDRO GIRAUDO TANGO QUARTET
Littlefield Performance + Art Space (4/28-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You