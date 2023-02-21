Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival To Present One-Act Festival On March 18

Festival features actors and directors from around the world, in support of raising mental health awareness.

Feb. 21, 2023  

On March 18th at 7pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will present its next series of one-act plays by emerging playwrights, featuring actors and directors from around the world, in support of raising mental health awareness.

This month's selected plays include "Confessions of a College Student" by Lauren Silverstein & directed by Gabrielle Meacham, "How to Be a Good Mom...When You Have a Schizophrenic Mother for a Role Model" by Pamela Meek and directed by Cinda Goeken, "caucAsian" by Kwok-Sze Wong & directed by Founding Artistic Director Anthony J. Piccione and "Deacon's Walk" by Maurice Chauvet & directed by Program Manager & Education Director Maria Fe Picar.

Tickets are free, but donations are strongly encouraged. For our March 18th performance, half of all donations will go to the National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association to provide mental health support & resources to the AAPI community, while the other half goes to the participating artists. More information on reserving tickets can be found via Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.com/e/394717419427) or by visiting www.linktr.ee/talkingitoutfest and following @talkingitoutfest on Facebook and Instagram.

Now in its third season, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival's current leadership slate consists of Producing Artistic Director Anthony J. Piccione, Associate Artistic Director Ryan Thornhill, Program Manager Maria Fe Picar & Literary Manager Angelo Lorenzo.

Founded in 2020 by Mr. Piccione during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the original Talking It Out performance was presented live at the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Music Hall on March 10th, 2019. At the time of the initial readings, Michael D'Antoni wrote a rave review of the event for Five-Star Arts Journals, describing it as having "nothing less than pure, unadulterated, genuine, unpretentious focus on the agonies and anguish of mental illness, while also celebrating the triumphs and accomplishments over those living with, or those living with someone who suffers from mental health issues."

Originally intended to be a one-time event of minimalistic staged reading of short plays, the event has since been revived as an ongoing festival of plays - as well as an expanding line-up of additional arts programming - presented online via Zoom. Hi! Drama praised the inaugural November 2020 Zoom performance for having "drawn from a wide range of ages and genders" and for "detailing the pain and distress encountered not only by those suffering from the various disorders but also those who support them", while Young-Howze Theatre Journal praised the festival in a review earlier this season as "proof that digital theatre works." Each of the plays is presented by an ensemble of actors from different corners of the world, highlighting various issues related to mental illness - ranging from anxiety, depression, neurodivergency, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, dementia, and more.




Ernie Bird To Present An Excerpt From THE UKRAINIAN WAR DIARY At The National Opera Center Photo
Ernie Bird To Present An Excerpt From THE UKRAINIAN WAR DIARY At The National Opera Center
This week, on Friday, February 24th, on the anniversary of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian-born theatre writer and composer Ernie Bird will present a 30-minute excerpt of his new musical, The Ukrainian War Diary.
Latiné Musical Theatre Labs Table Reading Series Returns This Month Photo
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series Returns This Month
The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series is back for its second year! This free program presents closed readings of musicals and musicals in development written by Latiné writers.
New Ambassadors HEARTBROKE FESTIVAL Returns This Weekend Photo
New Ambassador's HEARTBROKE FESTIVAL Returns This Weekend
Clean up on aisle love! That's what this festival of short plays is all about. In this curated selection of new work, New Ambassadors Theatre Company brings to the stage tales of what it means to risk it all for love, only to find yourself in a heap on the floor, left behind like dusty Valentine's Day cards and discounted candy.
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents MEDEA; Directed By Tiffani Swalley Photo
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents MEDEA; Directed By Tiffani Swalley
Columbia University School of the Arts present (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of Medea.

