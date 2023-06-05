TWIN TOWERS Will Open The NYC Short Play Festival At The Players Theatre

TWIN TOWERS will open The NYC Short Play Festival from June 8th until June 11th.

Jun. 05, 2023

TWIN TOWERS was written to extend hope and healing for the twentieth anniversary of September 11th.

TWIN TOWERS will open The NYC Short Play Festival from June 8th until June 11th at The Players Theatre after its world premiere in the 2021 edition of the Brisk Festival in LA.

Written and directed by Esther Caporale, TWIN TOWERS tells the story of Marcus, a man who lost his pregnant wife in the tragedy and is still caught in the quicksand of grief. Through a simple twist of fate, an unexpected encounter with a young man, Rafael, brings hope and healing as they both confront their ghosts.

Fulbright-awarded actor Edu Díaz will portray the role of Marcus, and Jonathan Glass, who recently performed in the show 'Darkness of Light: Confessions of a Russian Traveler,' will portray Rafael. Two opposed characters dealing with trauma that find surprising parallelisms.

TWIN TOWERS will run on June 8, 9, 10 (7 PM), and 11 (3 PM) at The Players Theatre (115 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012). Limited tickets are now on sale at the website of Click Here.




Recommended For You